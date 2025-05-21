Hulu + Live TV loses another channel

Hulu + Live TV subscribers are about to lose yet another channel, and this time, it’s not just another licensing shuffle. The Vevo Features Channel is going away, but not because Hulu chose to drop it. Instead, Vevo itself is shutting the whole thing down.

The change takes effect on June 26, 2025. Hulu initially emailed subscribers to say the channel would no longer be available, but didn’t offer much context. That changed after a tweet from Hulu confirmed the real reason: “Sorry for any disappointment! Is this regarding Vevo Features? If so, we’re no longer able to offer the channel as it’s being shut down by Vevo.”

So, this isn’t just a Hulu problem. Vevo apparently decided to kill off the Features Channel altogether. Still, for fans of curated music videos and throwback artist blocks, this is a small but annoying loss. Vevo still lives on across platforms like YouTube, but the idea of a lean-back music TV experience seems to be fading fast.

Hulu says subscribers still get access to over 95 live channels, and yeah, that’s true. But if you were someone who liked having music videos on in the background, this is a good time to reevaluate your subscription. Or maybe just spend more time on YouTube.

