Logitech G522 LIGHTSPEED headset launches with RGB and long battery life

Logitech G has introduced its latest gaming headset. The “G522 LIGHTSPEED,” as it is called, is a new entry in the company’s G5 Series. This headset can be used both wired and wireless.

The G522 features 40mm PRO-G audio drivers built from biocellulose, delivering synchronized 48kHz/24-bit audio. These specs aim to offer detailed sound reproduction with low distortion, intended to help players pick up on in-game audio cues such as footsteps and reloading sounds. On the communication front, the headset includes a detachable omnidirectional microphone rated at 48kHz/16-bit.

The design has been refined compared to past models in the G5 lineup. The G522 uses a 290g lightweight frame with a suspension headband meant to sit more evenly across the head. The ear cups are cushioned with memory foam and covered in a soft-touch fabric that’s built to offer comfort over longer sessions. Logitech says it factored in feedback from gamers who wear glasses or earrings during development.

One really cool feature of the G522 is its tri-mode connectivity. It can be used via Logitech’s low-latency LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, over Bluetooth, or through a USB-C wired connection. This makes it compatible with PC, PlayStation 5, macOS, and mobile devices. Battery life reaches up to 90 hours with RGB lighting off and around 40 hours with lighting active.

The RGB lighting, placed along the side of the headset, supports Logitech’s LIGHTSYNC system and can be configured with up to 16.8 million colors. All customization, including mic settings, equalizer profiles, and lighting, is handled through Logitech’s G HUB desktop software or the Logitech G mobile app. The headset can store up to three onboard profiles for users who want to switch settings without reopening the app.

Logitech is also continuing its sustainability push with the G522. The headset includes 27 percent post-consumer recycled plastic and comes in packaging that avoids plastic entirely. Power management options include a default battery charge cap of 80 percent to extend battery longevity over time.

The G522 LIGHTSPEED is now available in black and white finishes from LogitechG.com. Both colors are currently priced at $159.99.