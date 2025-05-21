New AI platform knows when you're lying, tired, or overwhelmed

No Comments

Neurologyca has launched a new multi-modal AI platform called Kopernica that introduces emotional context to machine intelligence.

Described by the company as a “first-of-its-kind,” Kopernica uses real-time data from facial expressions, vocal tones, and behavioral signals to detect and interpret human emotions, cognitive states, and potential health risks, such as strokes. The platform is being positioned as a foundational layer for emotionally aware AI systems.

"Today’s AI systems understand what we say, but they can’t understand how we feel," said Juan Graña, Co-founder and CEO of Neurologyca. "With Kopernica, we’ve created the human context layer that will empower these systems to not only capture nuanced human emotions, but respond with empathy, adapt their behavior, and genuinely enhance the human-machine relationship.”

Kopernica goes further than traditional sentiment analysis by analyzing over 790 reference points on the human body through computer vision, more than seven times the resolution of comparable tools.

It also processes voice tone, rhythm, and cadence to infer emotional states, merging this with behavioral data to deliver moment-by-moment assessments.

These capabilities are built on a foundation of deep learning models and neuroscience research, allowing Kopernica to evaluate up to 90 emotional and cognitive classifications.

"AI was built to support people. It knows what we say. It can even predict what we might say next. But it still doesn’t understand how we’re feeling at any given moment. That emotional blind spot has become one of the most pressing limitations in today’s intelligent systems -- particularly as AI moves deeper into healthcare, wellness, education, and the interface of daily life. We’re surrounded by machines that can answer our questions, yet fail to recognize when we’re confused, anxious, or disengaged. Kopernica changes that.”

The platform has been tested in partner projects and is now available to developers and technology partners through APIs and SDKs. A standalone public-facing app is in development, alongside a Kopernica-specific LLM aimed at supporting emerging agent-based systems.

Image Credit: Dzmitry Skazau / Dreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

New AI platform knows when you're lying, tired, or overwhelmed

Critical vulnerabilities found across all cloud providers

Windows 7 Reloaded solves Windows 11's biggest problem -- download it now

Free open-source Woodpecker aims to make red-teaming more accessible

Cross-site scripting is now responsible for 40 percent of all web attacks -- here's what you need to know

AI adoption accelerates security risks in hybrid cloud

How failure to identify AI risks can lead to unexpected legal liability [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

Say 'no thanks' Microsoft Windows 11 and 'yes please' to AnduinOS 1.3

61 Comments

Nintendo says your Switch 2 isn’t really yours even if you paid for it

26 Comments

Move over Windows 11, Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need

25 Comments

Microsoft has finally relented and is giving Windows 11 users the new Start menu they want

23 Comments

Never mind Windows 11, Commodore OS Vision 3.0 is the retro-inspired OS you didn't know you needed -- download it now!

18 Comments

Crapfixer 1.0 is here to fix Windows 11 and turn it into the operating system you deserve -- download it now!

14 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows for ALT Workstation 11: A Russian Linux distro with a modern GNOME desktop

14 Comments

Hackers can now bypass Linux security thanks to terrifying new Curing rootkit

11 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.