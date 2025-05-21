New AI platform knows when you're lying, tired, or overwhelmed

Neurologyca has launched a new multi-modal AI platform called Kopernica that introduces emotional context to machine intelligence.

Described by the company as a “first-of-its-kind,” Kopernica uses real-time data from facial expressions, vocal tones, and behavioral signals to detect and interpret human emotions, cognitive states, and potential health risks, such as strokes. The platform is being positioned as a foundational layer for emotionally aware AI systems.

"Today’s AI systems understand what we say, but they can’t understand how we feel," said Juan Graña, Co-founder and CEO of Neurologyca. "With Kopernica, we’ve created the human context layer that will empower these systems to not only capture nuanced human emotions, but respond with empathy, adapt their behavior, and genuinely enhance the human-machine relationship.”

Kopernica goes further than traditional sentiment analysis by analyzing over 790 reference points on the human body through computer vision, more than seven times the resolution of comparable tools.

It also processes voice tone, rhythm, and cadence to infer emotional states, merging this with behavioral data to deliver moment-by-moment assessments.

These capabilities are built on a foundation of deep learning models and neuroscience research, allowing Kopernica to evaluate up to 90 emotional and cognitive classifications.

"AI was built to support people. It knows what we say. It can even predict what we might say next. But it still doesn’t understand how we’re feeling at any given moment. That emotional blind spot has become one of the most pressing limitations in today’s intelligent systems -- particularly as AI moves deeper into healthcare, wellness, education, and the interface of daily life. We’re surrounded by machines that can answer our questions, yet fail to recognize when we’re confused, anxious, or disengaged. Kopernica changes that.”

The platform has been tested in partner projects and is now available to developers and technology partners through APIs and SDKs. A standalone public-facing app is in development, alongside a Kopernica-specific LLM aimed at supporting emerging agent-based systems.

Image Credit: Dzmitry Skazau / Dreamstime.com