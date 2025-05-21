OpenAI spends billions to buy Jony Ive's io as Sam Altman bets big on design-led future

OpenAI is officially buying Jony Ive’s hardware startup, io, for more than $6 billion. Yes, you read that right. The folks behind ChatGPT are now writing checks to bring legendary design talent and a brand-new product lab into their orbit.

Sam Altman and Jony Ive have apparently been quietly plotting this partnership for years, according to their announcement. What started as casual brainstorming and a bit of creative daydreaming apparently turned into “tangible designs” that both parties think could change the way we interact with computers.

These aren’t just your typical iterative upgrades either, folks. The language coming from both camps is full of optimism, hope, and, dare I say, some old-fashioned Silicon Valley idealism.

Let’s be real, though: OpenAI is a company best known for churning out viral AI models and research papers, not slick hardware. That’s where Jony Ive comes in. After decades at Apple, Ive founded io with a handpicked crew of Apple alumni and design veterans. This isn’t just another hardware startup. According to the announcement, the team includes top-tier engineers, technologists, scientists, and manufacturing experts.

Now, io’s hardware brain trust is merging directly with OpenAI’s research and engineering teams in San Francisco. If you ever wondered what would happen if you tossed together the world’s most hyped AI company and the design DNA behind the iPhone, we’re all about to find out.

Of course, this is Silicon Valley, so you’ll find the usual flood of buzzwords in the announcement: inspiration, empowerment, optimism. But underneath the flowery language is a gigantic bet that the future of artificial intelligence isn’t just about smarter software, but entirely new kinds of hardware.

While that’s risky, expensive, and very ambitious, it might be exactly what OpenAI needs if it wants to stay ahead of rivals and actually put AI into people’s hands.

Will OpenAI and Ive actually deliver something new, or is this just the latest in a long line of expensive, star-studded experiments? One thing’s for sure: $6 billion buys a lot of ambition. What comes next will certainly be worth watching -- good or bad.