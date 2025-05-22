Arch Linux-based SteamOS 3.7.8 update brings Plasma 6, better battery controls, and Legion Go S support

Valve has officially pushed SteamOS 3.7.8 to the Stable channel, and it’s a hefty one. After months of development in the beta lane, the refreshed version of the Arch-based operating system is finally ready for primetime. This release brings a number of notable enhancements to Steam Deck users and expands support for a growing family of AMD-powered handheld gaming PCs, including Lenovo’s awesome new Legion Go S.

One of the more welcomed changes is the jump to the Linux 6.11 kernel and Mesa graphics stack update, helping to squeeze out more performance and compatibility with newer hardware. But perhaps more impactful for everyday users is the switch to KDE Plasma 6.2.5 in desktop mode, marking a major visual and functional upgrade over the older Plasma 5 environment. This should make the Steam Deck’s desktop experience feel far more modern and snappy.

Power management is getting smarter too. Users now have access to a “Battery Charge Limit” setting under Power settings. This lets you cap the battery to a lower maximum charge (say, 80 percent) which can prolong battery lifespan, especially for those who keep their Deck docked most of the time.

There’s also a focus on supporting third-party devices. The Legion Go S now has official support, including a dedicated SteamOS library tab for compatible titles. Valve also improved compatibility with other AMD handhelds like the ASUS ROG Ally and the original Legion Go. A new and updated SteamOS recovery image even makes it easier for tinkerers to install the operating system on their own hardware.

Gamers who rely on Bluetooth peripherals will see improvements too. Valve has enhanced wake-from-sleep behavior and enabled headset mic support in Desktop mode. There’s even battery level reporting for supported Bluetooth devices. And for those with Switch Pro Controllers, an annoying gyro detection issue has been squashed.

On the input side, SteamOS now supports the Proteus Byowave modular controller and fixes several bugs around input hang-ups and controller detection after quitting Steam. Users with external displays should also notice better compatibility, especially if they’ve been plagued by issues with FireTVs or Dell monitors with VRR.

A lot of quality-of-life improvements are scattered throughout the update. From surround sound working properly in Desktop mode to KDE Filelight being preinstalled for better disk usage tracking, the experience just feels more refined. Performance regressions have been addressed too, including one affecting No Rest for the Wicked.

Developers get their share of love as well. Debugging tools are improved, systemd socket units are now retained across updates, and pacman cache cleanup now happens automatically after upgrades to avoid stale cache problems. System updates should also be less prone to failure due to bad configuration files, and domain lookup speed has been improved for certain DNS setups.

There are still a few known issues, like falsely reported SNES controller connections and limited Bluetooth LE wake support on non-OLED Steam Deck units. But overall, this update feels like really solid. SteamOS 3.7.8 is available now through the Stable update channel.