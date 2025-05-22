How data sovereignty is becoming mission critical to enterprises

New research shows that 30 percent of large enterprises have already made the strategic commitment to a sovereign AI and data platform, and 95 percent say it will be mission critical for them within the next three years.

The research by EDB interviewed more than 2,000 senior executives across 13 countries about how they are planning for the agentic AI world. The initial findings show that 30 enterprises a day are making strategic commitments to becoming sovereign AI and data platforms.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are leading in the world of mission-critical importance for sovereignty, followed closely by the US. At the other end of the spectrum, countries such as Spain and Italy trail, with only 18 percent citing sovereignty as mission critical today.

Business pressure is the driving force behind this movement -- 75 percent of executives cite security and compliance, agility and observability, the need to break out of silos, and the need to deliver business value as first-level drivers for sovereignty. Only five percent cite geopolitical concerns.

Just 14 percent of enterprises have scaled AI across most of the 15 agentic use cases, but this group is generating 21 percent of the total global ROI. The laggards meanwhile (the trailing 30 percent) have generated just 19 percent of the total global ROI.

The report notes, "Organizations are preparing for the age of agentic AI by asserting greater control over their mission-critical data through unified, hybrid-by-design infrastructures. This approach gives them the agility and control needed to harness AI effectively and securely -- without being hindered by data silos, exposing proprietary data to public LLMs, or locking into specific cloud providers. The upside is clear: tighter margin control, faster innovation cycles, and entirely new growth and revenue opportunities. The risk of inaction is just as stark."

