Mozilla is shutting down Pocket

In a surprising move that will frustrate longtime fans, Mozilla has announced it will shut down Pocket on July 8, 2025. The once-popular “read-it-later” service, which helped users save and organize web content for later reading, will no longer function as normal after that date. While existing users can continue saving and reading articles until July, the service will switch to export-only mode afterward, with all user data permanently deleted on October 8.

Mozilla, which acquired Pocket in 2017, says it’s closing the platform due to changes in how people browse and consume content. The company wants to focus its resources on tools that better align with modern online habits. Despite shutting Pocket down, Mozilla will continue offering curated content through other channels like Firefox’s New Tab experience and a newly branded email newsletter.

For Pocket Premium subscribers, Mozilla says refunds will be issued automatically. Monthly subscribers won’t be charged again, and annual users will receive prorated refunds after the shutdown. No action is required on the part of users.

Those with important articles or notes stored in Pocket still have time to act. Users can export saved items, including lists, archives, highlights, and notes, until October 8. After that, all data will be wiped for good. Mozilla says there’s no need to manually delete accounts, as data will be automatically erased.

The shutdown will also impact third-party apps and services that use Pocket’s API. Starting in October, no apps will be able to save or retrieve data from Pocket, rendering integrations effectively useless. The Pocket browser extensions will also stop working and be removed from web stores as of May 22. However, users who already have them installed will need to remove them manually.

The Pocket mobile app will follow a similar timeline. New installations will be blocked on May 22, but existing users will be able to reinstall the app until October 8. After that, it too will become unusable.

One part of Pocket will live on under a new name. The “Pocket Hits” newsletter is being rebranded as “Ten Tabs” and will be distributed by the Firefox team. While the weekend editions will be discontinued, the weekday curation of recommended reading will continue for those who opt in.

Pocket was never flashy, but it quietly became an indispensable tool for many who wanted a cleaner, more intentional way to consume content online. It earned awards, supported local journalism, and curated thoughtful collections on important topics. But like so many other useful digital services, its time has come to an end.