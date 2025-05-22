New tool helps organizations ignore CVEs

Ignoring vulnerabilities and exposures may not seem like a good idea, but conventional strategies rely heavily on vulnerability severity (CVSS) and exploitability indicators (EPSS), which ignore whether vulnerabilities are exploitable or already mitigated by existing defenses in a specific organization.

More than 40,000 new CVEs were disclosed in 2024, of which 61 percent were labeled as high or critical, but they won't all be a risk to every business. A new tool from Picus Security allows security teams to verify the exploitability of vulnerabilities and determine which pose real-world risks based on their unique environments.

Picus Exposure Validation lets teams allocate resources effectively using an automated, transparent and customizable exposure score, using best-in-class security validation technologies to highlight real threats and safely set aside theoretical risks.

"The challenge today isn't finding vulnerabilities, it's knowing which ones matter in your unique environment," says Volkan Ertürk, co-founder and CTO of Picus Security. "CVSS, EPSS and KEV offer theoretical risk signals. Picus Exposure Validation delivers proof by testing threats against your production defenses in real time. It replaces assumptions with evidence so security teams can focus on vulnerabilities that are actually exploitable."

Teams can make faster, confident decisions with transparent, real-time reports backed by continuous attack simulations, security control testing and comprehensive documentation supporting compliance efforts and executive communications.

The tool also help reduce manual workload through automated validation processes and receive actionable, tailored recommendations for quickly improving security control effectiveness and mitigating vulnerabilities, even when immediate patching isn’t possible.

Having a clear view of risk and exploitability gives teams back the time and resources needed for mitigation and remediation efforts so they can close security gaps more quickly.

Image credit: Marek Uliasz/Dreamstime.com