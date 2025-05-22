PNY microSD Express card brings fast storage to Nintendo Switch 2

PNY has released a new microSD Express Flash Memory Card, and it is designed for portable gaming. In particular, this card is targeting the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2.

This new card uses PCIe Gen3 x1 microSD Express technology to deliver read speeds of up to 890MB/s and write speeds reaching 750MB/s. That makes it potentially more than four times faster than older UHS-I cards, which could make a difference when it comes to downloading games or reducing load times.

One thing that may stand out to some users is the attention given to heat management. The cards are designed with built-in thermal monitoring and adaptive performance features aimed at keeping temperatures in check during heavy use. For portable devices that don’t have built-in fans or aggressive cooling, that could prove beneficial.

Thankfully, the card is also built for durability. According to PNY, it’s resistant to drops, water, X-rays, extreme temperatures, and even magnets. That’s not unusual for premium microSD cards, but it’s worth noting if you plan to use them in handheld gaming systems that travel often.

Even though this card is ready for the future, it’s still backwards compatible with UHS-I and UHS-II devices. That means it’ll still work with your existing gear, just without the benefit of microSD Express speeds.

Both capacities are available now. The 128GB version is priced at $44.99, while the 256GB model goes for $55.99. They’re currently being sold on Amazon here.

