TCL FLIP 4 5G flip phone helps you escape smartphone overload

Are you tired of staring at screens all day? Looking to unplug, unwind, and maybe even spend more time enjoying real life? Well, TCL thinks it has just the solution with its newly released FLIP 4 5G. This back-to-basics phone delivers just enough functionality to keep you connected without dragging you into an endless scroll.

Old-school flip phones are clearly making a comeback, and it’s not just about nostalgia. You see, a growing number of people are ditching smartphones in favor of simpler devices that reduce distractions. The FLIP 4 5G fits right into that trend, offering a modern take on the classic clamshell design, complete with 5G connectivity, a long-lasting battery, and essential features like calling, texting, music playback, and even access to some basic Google apps.

With its 1.77-inch external display and 3.2-inch internal screen, the FLIP 4 5G helps users manage notifications without constantly diving into a digital rabbit hole. Inside, the large keys and easy-to-read interface make it a user-friendly option for both seasoned flip phone fans and newcomers alike. It’s especially appealing to parents who want a starter phone for their kids or teens without the full-on temptations of social media and games.

Powering the experience is a Snapdragon 4s Gen2 octa-core processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It runs KaiOS 4.0, giving users access to apps like Google Maps and YouTube if they want them, but keeping things simple overall. The phone also features a 5MP rear camera, FM radio, and even a dedicated music player that supports formats from MP3 to FLAC.

Battery life is another standout. With up to 40 hours of talk time and over two days on a single charge, you can leave the charger at home and enjoy the day. Calls sound great, too, thanks to HD Voice support, noise-canceling dual microphones, and an amplified speaker.

If you’ve been thinking about disconnecting from the smartphone grind, this might be your moment. The TCL FLIP 4 5G is available now here for just $79.99 through Metro by T-Mobile. At that price, it’s also an affordable backup device or a screen-conscious gift idea.