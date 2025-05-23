Best Windows apps this week

No Comments

Six-hundred-forty-eight in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft has open-sourced the Windows Subsystem for Linux, which, in theory, should improve Linux on Windows in the long run.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

SEE ALSO: Windows 7 Reloaded solves Windows 11's biggest problem -- download it now

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Edit

Microsoft Edit

Edit is a new open source application by Microsoft that is available as a standalone application for now, but will be integrated into Windows eventually. The command line tool resembles editors of the DOS-era and Microsoft reveals that it created the tool because there was none für 64-bit versions of Windows.

Edit is pretty basic, but it does support a few extra features, such as support for multiple files or replace operations.

Everything

Everything is a search application for Windows that shames Windows Search when it comes to finding files fast on Windows machines. It supports file and content searching, and comes with several interesting features on top of all that.

The latest version improves the application's defenses against DLL hijacking, making it a must-install update.

Fixyfier

Fixyfier is a lightweight tweaker for Windows that includes options to fix common issues experienced on Windows systems next to that. It provides access to Windows repair features, such as system file checker or DISM, among other things.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Best Windows apps this week

AI lowers the barrier to entry for cybercriminals

Preventing cybersecurity stagnation through breach containment

Java at 30: What's next for the world's most enduring programming language? [Q&A]

WhatsApp makes Voice Chats available to groups of any size

You can now get a verified account on Bluesky

Microsoft is finally bringing GIF support to Snipping Tool in Windows 11

Most Commented Stories

Say 'no thanks' Microsoft Windows 11 and 'yes please' to AnduinOS 1.3

64 Comments

Windows 7 Reloaded solves Windows 11's biggest problem -- download it now

27 Comments

Nintendo says your Switch 2 isn’t really yours even if you paid for it

26 Comments

Move over Windows 11, Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need

25 Comments

Microsoft has finally relented and is giving Windows 11 users the new Start menu they want

23 Comments

Never mind Windows 11, Commodore OS Vision 3.0 is the retro-inspired OS you didn't know you needed -- download it now!

18 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows for ALT Workstation 11: A Russian Linux distro with a modern GNOME desktop

15 Comments

Crapfixer 1.0 is here to fix Windows 11 and turn it into the operating system you deserve -- download it now!

14 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.