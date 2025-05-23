Trump tells Apple: Make iPhones in America or face 25 percent tariff

President Donald Trump is putting Apple on notice. In a strongly worded message posted to Truth Social, Trump made it clear that he expects iPhones sold in the United States to be made in the United States. If not, he says Apple should face a 25 percent tariff.

“I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhone’s that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else. If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the U.S. Thank your for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote.

The president’s demand is straightforward, and quite frankly, very fair. American products should be built by American workers. Apple, however, continues to rely heavily on cheap labor in Asia, particularly in India and China, to assemble its iPhones. While this strategy pads the company’s profit margins, it does little to support the American workforce or national interests.

Apple has slowly increased its operations in the United States, but much of its manufacturing still happens overseas in countries where wages are low and working conditions often raise eyebrows. Meanwhile, the American middle class is left behind.

Trump has long criticized major corporations for abandoning U.S. workers in favor of outsourcing, and his administration appears ready to act. If Apple wants to sell its popular devices in America, Trump is making it clear that the company must respect American labor and manufacturing or pay the price.

While unpatriotic critics may cry foul, proud Americans will likely cheer the move. It’s about fairness, jobs, and putting the country first. With Trump in the Oval Office, companies that chase foreign profits at the expense of American workers could find themselves under the microscope.