WhatsApp makes Voice Chats available to groups of any size

No Comments
WhatsApp Voice Chats

WhatsApp has announced the expansion of its Voice Chat feature for groups. The live audio feature is something that was well-received when it first appeared in the chat app, so the wider rollout makes a lot of sense. There is a twist, however.

While the feature is now available to more users than before, the expansion is not like most feature expansions.

See also:

It is usually the case that new features in apps are made available to small groups of people, and then larger groups. For group Voice Chats in WhatsApp, it is the other way around. In this instance, large groups got early access, and it is only now being made available to smaller ones.

In a blog post about the widened availability of Voice Chats, WhatsApp says:

Previously available only for large groups, now anyone in your group can start a voice chat by going to the bottom of your chat, swiping up and holding for a few seconds. Starting a voice chat doesn’t notify or ring anyone, so that people can join and leave the hangout whenever. The voice chat stays pinned to the bottom of your chat so you can easily access call controls, while new members can join when they want and see who else has already.

WhatsApp points out that voice chats, like other communication methods across its platform, is end-to-end encrypted.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Preventing cybersecurity stagnation through breach containment

Java at 30: What's next for the world's most enduring programming language? [Q&A]

WhatsApp makes Voice Chats available to groups of any size

You can now get a verified account on Bluesky

Microsoft is finally bringing GIF support to Snipping Tool in Windows 11

Arch Linux-based SteamOS 3.7.8 update brings Plasma 6, better battery controls, and Legion Go S support

TCL FLIP 4 5G flip phone helps you escape smartphone overload

Most Commented Stories

Say 'no thanks' Microsoft Windows 11 and 'yes please' to AnduinOS 1.3

64 Comments

Nintendo says your Switch 2 isn’t really yours even if you paid for it

26 Comments

Move over Windows 11, Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need

25 Comments

Windows 7 Reloaded solves Windows 11's biggest problem -- download it now

25 Comments

Microsoft has finally relented and is giving Windows 11 users the new Start menu they want

23 Comments

Never mind Windows 11, Commodore OS Vision 3.0 is the retro-inspired OS you didn't know you needed -- download it now!

18 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows for ALT Workstation 11: A Russian Linux distro with a modern GNOME desktop

15 Comments

Crapfixer 1.0 is here to fix Windows 11 and turn it into the operating system you deserve -- download it now!

14 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.