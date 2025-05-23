You can now get a verified account on Bluesky

A few weeks after announcing plans for a different approach to account verification, X rival Bluesky has quietly launched the feature.

The decentralized social media platform has now started to open up verification to users. While any individuals or organizations can apply for verification or, indeed, to become a Trusted Verifier, it is certainly not the case that all applications will be successful.

While some accounts will be sought out and verified without the need for the account holder to do anything, a form now exists that makes it possible to apply for verification as well.

In a post from its Safety account, Bluesky says:

We're excited that verification badges have made it easier to quickly recognize authentic accounts, especially in moments of breaking news.

Now, we're expanding our roll-out. Notable and authentic accounts can apply for verification or to become a Trusted Verifier via the form linked in our blog.

What does verification mean? There’s the familiar blue check mark, but Bluesky adds:

Verification helps users identify authentic accounts of public interest and distinguish them from potential impersonators. Our verification badge indicates an account has been confirmed as genuine and meets our notability standards. Verification is not an endorsement, sign of affiliation, or statement of approval from Bluesky.

Full details about how Bluesky’s unique verification system works, as well as a link to the application, can be found in the updated blog post.

