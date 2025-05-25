Linux 6.15 brings new hardware support and bcachefs improvements

Linus Torvalds has officially released version 6.15 of the Linux kernel. While this update doesn’t include anything flashy or headline-grabbing, it continues the steady evolution of the most important open source kernel in the world.

As usual, driver updates make up the bulk of changes. Linux 6.15 brings better support for modern hardware, including fixes for newer Lenovo and HP laptops, updates to Allwinner and Rockchip boards, and expanded controller support in the xpad driver.

The bcachefs file system continues to receive serious attention. Linux 6.15 includes multiple fixes related to directory snapshots and casefolding behavior. It’s still considered experimental, but it’s clear bcachefs is getting closer to becoming a serious option for users who want something more modern than ext4.

Memory management also sees improvements across huge page handling, vmalloc, and mmap. Networking gets its share of polish too, with refinements to bridge forwarding, CAN drivers, and Bluetooth.

With this release out the door, Torvalds has opened the merge window for Linux 6.16, just as Memorial Day hits the United States. That’s not slowing anything down. According to Torvalds, kernel development keeps moving no matter the calendar.

Linux 6.15 is available now. Users on rolling-release distributions will likely see it soon, and those who prefer to build from source can start digging in immediately. It’s not flashy, but at least it’s progress.