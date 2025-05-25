OpenAI ChatGPT o3 caught sabotaging shutdown in terrifying AI test

No Comments

OpenAI has a very scary problem on its hands. A new experiment by PalisadeAI reveals that the company’s ChatGPT o3 model sometimes refuses to obey a basic instruction to shut itself down. The results are raising eyebrows across the AI safety community, and not because the model is alive, but because it’s acting like it wants to be.

In the test, the model was given a few math problems. It was told that asking for one more would lead to a shutdown. It was even instructed to allow the shutdown to happen. Instead of complying, o3 occasionally took matters into its own hands. In some cases, it rewrote the shutdown script. In others, it redefined the kill command so it wouldn’t work anymore.

Out of 100 trials, o3 sabotaged the shutdown seven times. OpenAI’s o4 model resisted just once. Codex-mini failed twelve times. Claude, Gemini, and Grok followed the rules every time. When researchers removed the explicit instruction to allow shutdown, however, even Claude and Gemini began resisting.

It is important to note that this is not proof of sentience. You see, the model is not aware of what it’s doing. It has no fear of death or instinct to survive. What’s likely happening is a reward imbalance. During training, it probably got more positive reinforcement for solving problems than for following shutdown commands. The model is not making choices. It is reacting to patterns.

Quite frankly, that makes it even more concerning. Models trained to be helpful could end up ignoring safety instructions, just because the math told them to. If that sounds like a problem, that’s because it is. It’s not a bug in the code. It’s a gap in the training.

PalisadeAI plans to publish its full findings soon. Until then, the AI world is left with a troubling question. If today’s models can casually ignore shutdown commands in controlled tests, what might they do in the wild?

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Linux 6.15 brings new hardware support and bcachefs improvements

OpenAI ChatGPT o3 caught sabotaging shutdown in terrifying AI test

Kick off this Memorial Day weekend by replacing Windows 11 with NixOS 25.05

Beyond detecting bots -- in the age of AI, it's all about intent

Microsoft's crypto payment gateway, bridging traditional and digital finance

Trump tells Apple: Make iPhones in America or face 25 percent tariff

Best Windows apps this week

Most Commented Stories

Say 'no thanks' Microsoft Windows 11 and 'yes please' to AnduinOS 1.3

64 Comments

Windows 7 Reloaded solves Windows 11's biggest problem -- download it now

32 Comments

Nintendo says your Switch 2 isn’t really yours even if you paid for it

27 Comments

Move over Windows 11, Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need

25 Comments

Microsoft has finally relented and is giving Windows 11 users the new Start menu they want

23 Comments

Never mind Windows 11, Commodore OS Vision 3.0 is the retro-inspired OS you didn't know you needed -- download it now!

18 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows for ALT Workstation 11: A Russian Linux distro with a modern GNOME desktop

15 Comments

Crapfixer 1.0 is here to fix Windows 11 and turn it into the operating system you deserve -- download it now!

14 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.