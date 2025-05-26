ARM is the future and Armbian 25.5 is the Linux-based OS ready for it

Armbian 25.5 is here, and it looks like a quality operating system release for anyone messing around with ARM-based boards. The Linux distribution brings better hardware support, smarter configuration tools, and more.

This update adds support for more single-board computers, including the TI SK-AM69, Banana Pi M2+, BeagleBone AI-64, BeaglePlay, and PocketBeagle2. That covers both newer devices and older ones that still have life left in them. Armbian’s not leaving legacy users behind, which is refreshing.

Rockchip boards like the Rock 5B and Youyeetoo R1 are getting better too, with improved HDMI and audio support. Kernel 6.14 is now running on Rockchip64 devices using the edge branch, and devs can now build against the plain mainline kernel if they want. That’s thanks to more flexible patching logic.

The armbian-config tool continues to grow. It now includes an application library that lets users install popular self-hosted tools like Home Assistant, Stirling PDF, Grafana, NetData, Navidrome, and Immich. Each runs in an isolated environment, which keeps things clean and manageable. That alone makes Armbian worth considering for lightweight server setups.

Wi-Fi setup is now more reliable too, and the interface only shows hardware-relevant options during config. Overlay logic was cleaned up, and board support package switching is more accurate now. Other changes include improved EFI partition alignment and better handling of BTRFS subvolumes.

And it’s worth pointing out the bigger picture. ARM is shaping up to be the future of computing. With companies like Apple betting everything on it and others following close behind, having a Linux-based OS built specifically for ARM devices matters. Armbian fills that role better than most.

Whether you’re setting up a home lab, experimenting with edge devices, or deploying something more permanent, Armbian 25.5 is worth a look. And since it’s free, trying it out costs nothing. You can download an image here.