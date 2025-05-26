ARM is the future and Armbian 25.5 is the Linux-based OS ready for it

No Comments

Armbian 25.5 is here, and it looks like a quality operating system release for anyone messing around with ARM-based boards. The Linux distribution brings better hardware support, smarter configuration tools, and more.

This update adds support for more single-board computers, including the TI SK-AM69, Banana Pi M2+, BeagleBone AI-64, BeaglePlay, and PocketBeagle2. That covers both newer devices and older ones that still have life left in them. Armbian’s not leaving legacy users behind, which is refreshing.

Rockchip boards like the Rock 5B and Youyeetoo R1 are getting better too, with improved HDMI and audio support. Kernel 6.14 is now running on Rockchip64 devices using the edge branch, and devs can now build against the plain mainline kernel if they want. That’s thanks to more flexible patching logic.

The armbian-config tool continues to grow. It now includes an application library that lets users install popular self-hosted tools like Home Assistant, Stirling PDF, Grafana, NetData, Navidrome, and Immich. Each runs in an isolated environment, which keeps things clean and manageable. That alone makes Armbian worth considering for lightweight server setups.

Wi-Fi setup is now more reliable too, and the interface only shows hardware-relevant options during config. Overlay logic was cleaned up, and board support package switching is more accurate now. Other changes include improved EFI partition alignment and better handling of BTRFS subvolumes.

And it’s worth pointing out the bigger picture. ARM is shaping up to be the future of computing. With companies like Apple betting everything on it and others following close behind, having a Linux-based OS built specifically for ARM devices matters. Armbian fills that role better than most.

Whether you’re setting up a home lab, experimenting with edge devices, or deploying something more permanent, Armbian 25.5 is worth a look. And since it’s free, trying it out costs nothing. You can download an image here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

ARM is the future and Armbian 25.5 is the Linux-based OS ready for it

Only a fool still uses Windows 7

Why MSPs are the key to a better enterprise cloud experience [Q&A]

Linux 6.15 brings new hardware support and bcachefs improvements

OpenAI ChatGPT o3 caught sabotaging shutdown in terrifying AI test

Kick off this Memorial Day weekend by replacing Windows 11 with NixOS 25.05

Beyond detecting bots -- in the age of AI, it's all about intent

Most Commented Stories

Say 'no thanks' Microsoft Windows 11 and 'yes please' to AnduinOS 1.3

64 Comments

Windows 7 Reloaded solves Windows 11's biggest problem -- download it now

35 Comments

Nintendo says your Switch 2 isn’t really yours even if you paid for it

27 Comments

Move over Windows 11, Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need

25 Comments

Microsoft has finally relented and is giving Windows 11 users the new Start menu they want

23 Comments

Never mind Windows 11, Commodore OS Vision 3.0 is the retro-inspired OS you didn't know you needed -- download it now!

18 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows for ALT Workstation 11: A Russian Linux distro with a modern GNOME desktop

15 Comments

Crapfixer 1.0 is here to fix Windows 11 and turn it into the operating system you deserve -- download it now!

14 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.