Only a fool still uses Windows 7

There was a time when Windows 7 was the gold standard. The operating system was fast, stable, and dependable. Quite frankly, it was very beautiful too. But that time is long gone. In 2025, sticking with Windows 7 isn’t just quirky or nostalgic, folks, it’s downright reckless.

Look, Microsoft officially pulled the plug on Windows 7 security updates back in January 2020. That’s like an eternity in the computing world. Since then, the operating system has been vulnerable to known exploits with no patches in sight. Running it today is like leaving your front door wide open for criminals with a sign that says, “Come on in.”

Modern websites and applications are increasingly dropping support for the aging OS. Even basic things like web browsing or printing can become headaches. Want to run newer software? Good luck. Want to stay safe online? Not happening. The truth is, it’s no longer a matter of “if” you’ll get hit with malware or ransomware… it’s “when.”

Windows 11, while certainly not perfect, offers massive improvements. Better security, more efficient performance, and support for modern hardware. Understandably, the transition may take some adjustment, but at least you won’t be playing Russian roulette with your personal data.

Some folks argue that Windows 7 “just works” for them. And that’s all well and good, until your machine becomes part of a damn botnet. Or god forbid your tax documents get encrypted and held hostage. Hell, you may find yourself unable to run a web browser that still updates!

If you’re still using Windows 7 in 2025, it’s time to stop pretending it’s safe or smart. It just isn’t. It’s foolish. Either upgrade your operating system or switch to something that still gets updates. Linux, perhaps?