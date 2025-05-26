RyTuneX 1.3.2 helps optimize Windows 11 by removing Microsoft Edge and cleaning the Start Menu

No Comments

Let’s face it, folks, Windows can be quite an annoying mess. Between unwanted apps, a cluttered Start Menu, and constant tracking, it often feels like you’re fighting your own computer. That’s where RyTuneX comes in. Version 1.3.2 is here, and while it’s a small update, it brings exactly the kind of changes that make Windows 10 and Windows 11 suck a little less.

If you’re new to RyTuneX, here’s the deal. It’s a free tool built with WinUI 3 and .NET 8 that lets you clean up your system, block telemetry, manage features, and get rid of the junk that ships with Windows. It’s easy to use and designed to give users more control without the usual fluff.

ALSO READ: Windows 7 Reloaded solves Windows 11's biggest problem -- download it now

One of the best new additions in version 1.3.2 is the ability to turn off the Recommended section in the Start Menu. You know, that weird list of recent files and apps Microsoft thinks you need? You can now shut that off with a simple toggle in the Features tab. It’s one less thing to be annoyed by every time you click Start.

This update also fixes a frustrating issue where RyTuneX would throw an error the first time you tried loading your list of installed apps. Now, the app opens cleanly, so you can jump straight into debloating without the hiccups.

And for those looking to kick Microsoft Edge to the curb, RyTuneX now uses a faster and more reliable method to remove it. That old browser may be persistent, but this new process handles it better than before.

To install it, just open either PowerShell or CMD and run:

winget install rytunex

Alternatively, you can grab the latest version manually from GitHub by downloading the ZIP here and running the setup file. But why not just take the easier route?

Look, RyTuneX 1.3.2 isn’t packed with huge changes, but the tweaks it brings are exactly the kind that improve Microsoft’s operating system. If you’re tired of Windows doing things its own way, this tool helps you take some of that control back.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

RyTuneX 1.3.2 helps optimize Windows 11 by removing Microsoft Edge and cleaning the Start Menu

ARM is the future and Armbian 25.5 is the Linux-based OS ready for it

Only a fool still uses Windows 7

Why MSPs are the key to a better enterprise cloud experience [Q&A]

Linux 6.15 brings new hardware support and bcachefs improvements

OpenAI ChatGPT o3 caught sabotaging shutdown in terrifying AI test

Kick off this Memorial Day weekend by replacing Windows 11 with NixOS 25.05

Most Commented Stories

Say 'no thanks' Microsoft Windows 11 and 'yes please' to AnduinOS 1.3

64 Comments

Windows 7 Reloaded solves Windows 11's biggest problem -- download it now

40 Comments

Nintendo says your Switch 2 isn’t really yours even if you paid for it

27 Comments

Move over Windows 11, Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need

25 Comments

Microsoft has finally relented and is giving Windows 11 users the new Start menu they want

23 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows for ALT Workstation 11: A Russian Linux distro with a modern GNOME desktop

15 Comments

Trump tells Apple: Make iPhones in America or face 25 percent tariff

15 Comments

Crapfixer 1.0 is here to fix Windows 11 and turn it into the operating system you deserve -- download it now!

14 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.