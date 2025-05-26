Why MSPs are the key to a better enterprise cloud experience [Q&A]

In recent years more and more organizations have been turning to the cloud for their IT requirements.

But with public, private and hybrid options to choose from the cloud landscape is complex. It's no surprise then that enterprises are increasingly leveraging MSPs to manage their public cloud deployments for them.

We spoke to Vadim Vladimirskiy, CEO of Nerdio, to learn more about this trend and how it’s helping businesses.

BN: Organizations are continuing to ramp up cloud adoption. What challenges do they face as they lean more on the cloud to run their businesses?

VV: Cloud technology has become an essential part of modern businesses, powering everything from productivity apps to AI-driven innovations. However, as cloud environments expand, they become increasingly difficult to manage. Companies must navigate a growing number of tools, vendors, and configurations, all while ensuring security, cost optimization, and performance. Without proper oversight, the cloud can become fragmented, inefficient, and expensive.

BN: How can managed service providers (MSPs) help organizations overcome these challenges?

VV: MSPs can take over all kinds of IT services. One service that’s become a huge focus for them is managing enterprises' cloud environments. Here, they take on the heavy lifting in the cloud -- deploying, managing, and optimizing cloud resources so organizations can focus on their core business. And their role extends beyond just handling day-to-day operations: MSPs also provide strategic guidance, ensuring that cloud deployments align with long-term business goals. They bring deep expertise, making it easier for businesses to adopt important new technologies without the steep learning curve.

BN: There's been a lot of talk about a growing cloud skills gap stifling organizations. How do MSPs alleviate this concern?

VV: Hiring and retaining cloud experts is tougher than ever. A recent study found that 98 percent of companies worldwide are struggling with a cloud skills shortage. While organizations should invest in upskilling their teams, MSPs offer an immediate solution. They provide access to seasoned cloud professionals who can manage deployments efficiently, reducing the need for businesses to build large in-house cloud teams from scratch.

BN: Cost control is often cited as the biggest cloud challenge and why many companies end up repatriating back on-premises. How do MSPs help organizations optimize their spending?

VV: Cloud costs can quickly spiral out of control, especially when businesses don’t fully understand pricing structures or best practices. Simple mistakes -- like leaving unused resources running -- can lead to unnecessary expenses. MSPs help companies navigate complex billing models, right-size their workloads, and implement cost-saving strategies without sacrificing performance. By leveraging automation and real-time monitoring, they ensure that cloud spending remains predictable and efficient.

BN: What else do MSPs help with in the cloud?

VV: Security is a big one. Cloud security can be incredibly complex. Managing permissions, enforcing policies, and monitoring for threats requires constant vigilance. A single misconfiguration can expose an organization to significant risk. MSPs bring expertise in cloud security and compliance, helping businesses proactively detect vulnerabilities, enforce best practices, and ensure regulatory compliance. They act as an extension of a company’s IT team, reducing security risks and strengthening overall cloud posture.

BN: MSPs have a reputation for being strong with SMBs. But what about larger enterprises? Is there a role for MSPs there or do bigger companies just need to manage their cloud deployments on their own?

VV: While MSPs have traditionally served SMBs, we're seeing a major shift. Large enterprises are also struggling with cloud complexity and looking for ways to streamline their operations. Many MSPs now offer specialized services for large organizations, helping them optimize multi-cloud environments, enhance security, and improve cost efficiency. Whether a company is an SMB or a Fortune 500, an MSP can provide valuable cloud expertise.

BN: With so many MSPs out there, what should businesses look for when seeking to choose the right one?

VV: Finding the right MSP depends on several factors. First, businesses should look for a provider with a proven track record in cloud management. The MSP should also have expertise in the organization's preferred cloud platform -- whether it’s Azure, AWS, or Google Cloud. Additionally, companies in highly regulated industries, like healthcare or finance, should seek MSPs with sector-specific knowledge. Finally, larger enterprises should ensure that their MSP has the resources and scale to support their cloud operations effectively.

BN: How much difference can using an MSP make to an enterprise?

VV: The cloud is meant to make IT more efficient, flexible, and cost-effective. However, as environments become more sophisticated, achieving these benefits requires expert management. MSPs cut through cloud complexity, enabling businesses to focus on innovation and growth rather than IT headaches. Partnering with the right MSP can transform an organization's cloud experience, making it more secure, cost-efficient, and aligned with business objectives.

