Can’t afford RHEL? AlmaLinux 10 is enterprise Linux for cheapskates

AlmaLinux 10.0, nicknamed “Purple Lion,” is officially available here, and it is a clear choice for anyone who wants RHEL 10 compatibility without spending a cent. For those unwilling (cheapskates) or unable (broke) to pay Red Hat’s subscription fees, this release feels like a gift.

Built using the new Kitten upstream, AlmaLinux 10.0 stays fully compatible with RHEL 10 while making some much-needed changes for real users. It supports hardware Red Hat left behind, restores features RHEL dropped, and keeps everything free and open.

One standout change is the inclusion of a separate x86_64_v2 build. Red Hat is moving forward with x86_64_v3 only, which leaves many perfectly capable systems behind. AlmaLinux offers an alternative that lets users on older CPUs stay updated and secure for another decade.

AlmaLinux is also building EPEL packages that work with x86_64_v2. Since RHEL 10 and standard EPEL will only support x86_64_v3, this extra effort makes sure AlmaLinux users can keep getting the tools they depend on.

The return of SPICE support is another no-nonsense decision. Red Hat removed it starting with RHEL 9. AlmaLinux put it back where it belongs. Both client and server applications are supported, offering better flexibility for virtual desktop setups.

For developers, frame pointers are now enabled by default. This makes it easier to trace and profile applications in real time without extra setup. It is a change that helps developers work smarter, not harder.

Security gets a boost too. AlmaLinux 10 now supports Secure Boot on both x86 and ARM platforms. The release also includes post-quantum cryptography support, Sequoia OpenPGP tools, updated crypto policies, and the latest OpenSSH.

There is even a tech preview of KVM virtualization for IBM POWER systems. While not ready for production just yet, it opens the door for future development and testing on that platform.

Under the hood, AlmaLinux 10.0 runs kernel 6.12 and includes updated versions of Python 3.12, PHP 8.3, PostgreSQL 16, OpenSSH 9.9, and many other core components. The overall package is clean, reliable, and built for real-world use.

Whether you are a developer, sysadmin, or someone just tired of subscription fees, AlmaLinux 10.0 is a serious RHEL alternative. It works the way you expect, without locking you into a billing cycle.