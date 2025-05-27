Marshall Kilburn III Bluetooth speaker has long battery life and iconic design

Marshall has officially launched the Kilburn III, the latest version of its well-known Bluetooth speaker. While it keeps the familiar design that fans have come to expect, this third-generation model introduces some notable updates, including more than 50 hours of portable battery life.

That extended playtime is a major improvement over the previous generation. It means users can go through an entire weekend of listening without needing to recharge. The speaker also features 360-degree sound with what Marshall calls “True Stereophonic” audio, which aims to deliver consistent sound quality no matter where you’re standing in relation to the device.

ALSO READ: Marshall Heston 120 TV soundbar brings Dolby Atmos and iconic design to home audio

Audio performance is still the core focus. The Kilburn III is designed to handle a range of volumes without falling apart sonically. Whether the volume is low or turned all the way up, the speaker adjusts the bass, mids, and treble to maintain balance. It’s not just about being loud. It’s about clarity and control, too.

On the design front, Marshall hasn’t strayed far from its roots. The Kilburn III includes tactile knobs for manual control, a removable velvet-lined carrying strap, and classic visual cues inspired by the brand’s guitar amps. The overall look stays true to Marshall’s aesthetic, with black & brass and cream color options available at launch.

The speaker is also IP54-rated for dust and water resistance, making it suitable for both indoor and light outdoor use. Whether you’re moving it from room to room or taking it out to the patio, it’s built to be carried around without much fuss. There’s even a USB port to charge your phone directly from the speaker.

It supports the latest version of Bluetooth for stable connectivity, and the tactile controls allow users to easily adjust bass, treble, volume, and playback functions. There’s also a multi-function button for quick access to presets.

The Kilburn III is available now from Marshall’s website here for $379.99, with retail availability scheduled to begin on June 10.