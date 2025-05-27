Microsoft releases Defender update to improve the security of your Windows installation images

Microsoft Defender on a laptop

Having Windows installation images is handy; they can be used to reinstall your operating system, but they are also useful when creating virtual machines. Microsoft is concerned about their safety, however.

Pointing to "a Microsoft Defender protection gap" that exists in the first hours of a freshly installed copy of Windows, the company highlights installation images that contain outdated antimalware software binaries. The solution to this problem? An update to Microsoft Defender for these images.

The process of keeping installation images as secure as possible does, sadly involve a little legwork. Microsoft expresses concern about the issue of outdated security updates in installation images. So concerned is the company that it recommends updating images every quarter.

In a support document about the Microsoft Defender updates, Microsoft says:

The devices on which these deployments are made are inadequately protected until they receive the first antimalware software update. Defender updates also contain critical performance fixes that will improve the user experience. Devices that use either the Windows built-in antivirus or another security solution can benefit from these updates. We recommend that you regularly service OS installation images to update Microsoft Defender binaries and minimize this protection gap in new deployments. You should follow a three-month update frequency routine.

Updating Microsoft Defender in installation images is an option for Windows 11, Windows 10 (Enterprise, Pro, and Home editions), Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2019, and Windows Server 2016. The update process requires using PowerShell, and Microsoft has provided full details here.

Image credit: monticello / depositphotos

