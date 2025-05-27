PowerA brings Hall Effect controllers and accessories to Nintendo Switch 2

PowerA is entering the Nintendo Switch 2 era with a batch of officially licensed accessories. The most exciting of the bunch is a wired controller featuring Hall Effect sensors.

Now, it might be a little disappointing that these controllers are wired rather than wireless. But in a world full of devices begging to be charged, there’s something oddly refreshing about plugging in and not worrying about battery life. For gamers who’d rather skip the charging hassle and just play, this old-school approach actually has its perks.

The new Advantage Wired Controller packs in Hall Effect thumbsticks, which use magnetic sensors to ditch traditional contact points. This not only helps reduce drift but also offers smoother control and longer-lasting sticks. And because it’s officially licensed, it’s been vetted to meet Nintendo’s standards for compatibility, durability, and safety.

The controller isn’t short on features either. You’re looking at two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons, a dedicated C Button for instant GameChat access, onboard audio controls with multiple EQ presets, and anti-friction rings around the sticks. It also ships with a long 10ft USB-C cable so you’re not tethered too close to your TV. Designs include a clean black look, a nostalgic Mario theme, and a playful Mushroom Kingdom version.

PowerA’s lineup also includes a dark heather gray Slim Case for the Switch 2 that’s built for travel. It’s compact but protective, offering a zippered outer shell, a plush interior, screen protection, a stand for tabletop mode, and room for ten game cards. For keeping that shiny new display scratch-free, there’s also a 2-pack of screen protectors complete with all the tools you need for a bubble-free application.

Everything in the lineup goes on sale in June from Amazon here. The Advantage Wired Controllers will cost $39.99 each, the Slim Case is priced at $19.99, and the Screen Protector 2-Pack will go for $12.99.

