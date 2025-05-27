The new PC-to-PC migration experience in Windows 11 could be a game-changer

Getting a new PC is something met with excitement and dread in just about equal measure. For all of the positives associated with a shiny, new, faster system, there are the negatives of transferring files, installing apps, and configuring settings.

The process of migrating from one PC to another can be approached in various ways, and for Windows 11 users there is a new option. Microsoft is rolling out its new PC-to-PC migration experience as it implements significant changs to the Windows Backup app.

See also:

Microsoft has talked a lot in recent months about how it is making changes and introducing new features in response to user feedback. While the company does not say as much in relation to the upcoming computer migration changes, the fact that it has been a source of complaints for so long means there have almost certainly been lots of suggestions from frustrated users to use as inspiration.

For the time being details are very thin of the ground. In the release notes for the latest beta build of Windows 11, Microsoft says:

We’re beginning the rollout of a new PC-to-PC migration experience in Windows. You’ll start to see the landing and the pairing page in the Windows Backup app, giving you a first look at what’s coming. In the full experience, you will be able to transfer your files and settings from your old PC to the new one during the PC setup process. Support during the PC setup will be available in a future update. We are releasing in phases for a smooth experience and will provide more details soon.

With the feature still in development at the moment, even if you have the latest Windows 11 beta installed, you may see no reference to the new migration experience. And when it does roll out in its current state, you will find that it is still not functional – but Microsoft has provided no timeline for development.

Image credit: Jirapong Manastrong / Dreamstime.com