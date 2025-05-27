TP-Link Tapo DL100 smart deadbolt launches with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

TP-Link has introduced a new way to upgrade your front door without spending a fortune. The company has launched the Tapo DL100, a smart deadbolt door lock that offers a surprising mix of features for an affordable price.

Unlike other smart locks that hide essential functions behind a paywall or require complicated setups, the DL100 keeps things simple and accessible. You can unlock your door using the Tapo mobile app over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

It also supports voice commands through Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung SmartThings. If you’re the type who still prefers a traditional approach, do not worry, there’s also a keypad and a physical key.

Remote control through the app means you can let people in while you’re away, whether it’s a guest arriving early or someone stopping by to check on your home. You can create access codes for others, including temporary or scheduled ones, and the lock will send alerts whenever it’s used. There’s also an auto-lock feature so you won’t forget to secure the door on your way out.

The DL100 doesn’t skimp on build quality either. It’s BHMA Grade 3 certified for security and has an IP54 weather-resistance rating, so it should handle day-to-day outdoor exposure just fine.

TP-Link says the battery will last up to seven months, or up to ten months if you mostly use Bluetooth. If the battery dies unexpectedly, there’s a USB-C port for emergency power, just in case.

For those wanting smart home features without high prices or subscription traps, the DL100 might be worth a look. You can pick it up now for $69.99 from Amazon here. However, for a limited time, use code 10TAPOLOCK to get $10 off. Yup, you can score it for just $59.99!

