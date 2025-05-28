Apple brings Self Service Repair to iPad

No Comments

Apple is now letting iPad users fix their own devices with official parts and tools, expanding its Self Service Repair program to include the iPad Air (M2 and newer), iPad Pro (M4), iPad mini (A17 Pro), and iPad (A16). Starting tomorrow, do-it-yourselfers can access the same components and instructions used at Apple Stores and authorized repair shops, including batteries, displays, cameras, and charging ports.

The move comes as right to repair legislation gains traction worldwide. Apple seems to be trying to stay ahead of government pressure while maintaining strict control over how its products are repaired. Still, giving consumers and independent shops broader access to genuine Apple parts marks a shift for a company long criticized for its tightly locked repair system.

Along with this iPad expansion, Apple is growing its Genuine Parts Distributor program. This lets repair businesses that aren’t officially tied to Apple order parts from approved third-party sellers like MobileSentrix in the U.S. and Mobileparts.shop in Europe. These partners can now supply parts for both iPhones and iPads.

Apple’s broader repair strategy now includes in-store service, mail-in repair, independent providers, self-service kits, and the distributor program. While it’s still far from fully open, this multi-pronged approach gives users more choices.

Self Service Repair first launched in 2022 and now supports 65 Apple products. Canada will be the next country to gain access this summer, becoming the 34th market in the lineup.

Whether this is about helping customers or fending off regulators, Apple seems to be loosening its grip just enough to keep critics at bay. Regardless of motivation, it’s good news for the consumer.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Gen7 is a Linux laptop with desktop power and optional water cooling

Confidence in software supply chain security at odds with actual readiness

How safe are your browser extensions? New free database helps you find out

Apple brings Self Service Repair to iPad

New platform offers secure development for the AI era

The growing role of AI in healthcare: how devices are changing the game

Microsoft brings new features to older versions of Windows 11 with the KB5058502 update

Most Commented Stories

Say 'no thanks' Microsoft Windows 11 and 'yes please' to AnduinOS 1.3

64 Comments

Windows 7 Reloaded solves Windows 11's biggest problem -- download it now

40 Comments

Nintendo says your Switch 2 isn’t really yours even if you paid for it

27 Comments

Move over Windows 11, Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need

25 Comments

Microsoft has finally relented and is giving Windows 11 users the new Start menu they want

23 Comments

Ditch Microsoft Windows for ALT Workstation 11: A Russian Linux distro with a modern GNOME desktop

15 Comments

Trump tells Apple: Make iPhones in America or face 25 percent tariff

15 Comments

Crapfixer 1.0 is here to fix Windows 11 and turn it into the operating system you deserve -- download it now!

14 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.