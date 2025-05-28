Apple brings Self Service Repair to iPad

Apple is now letting iPad users fix their own devices with official parts and tools, expanding its Self Service Repair program to include the iPad Air (M2 and newer), iPad Pro (M4), iPad mini (A17 Pro), and iPad (A16). Starting tomorrow, do-it-yourselfers can access the same components and instructions used at Apple Stores and authorized repair shops, including batteries, displays, cameras, and charging ports.

The move comes as right to repair legislation gains traction worldwide. Apple seems to be trying to stay ahead of government pressure while maintaining strict control over how its products are repaired. Still, giving consumers and independent shops broader access to genuine Apple parts marks a shift for a company long criticized for its tightly locked repair system.

Along with this iPad expansion, Apple is growing its Genuine Parts Distributor program. This lets repair businesses that aren’t officially tied to Apple order parts from approved third-party sellers like MobileSentrix in the U.S. and Mobileparts.shop in Europe. These partners can now supply parts for both iPhones and iPads.

Apple’s broader repair strategy now includes in-store service, mail-in repair, independent providers, self-service kits, and the distributor program. While it’s still far from fully open, this multi-pronged approach gives users more choices.

Self Service Repair first launched in 2022 and now supports 65 Apple products. Canada will be the next country to gain access this summer, becoming the 34th market in the lineup.

Whether this is about helping customers or fending off regulators, Apple seems to be loosening its grip just enough to keep critics at bay. Regardless of motivation, it’s good news for the consumer.