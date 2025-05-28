How safe are your browser extensions? New free database helps you find out

Not all browser extensions are created equal, and just because one is available in a high-profile store doesn't mean it's safe. Stores may do simple verifications to check for obvious red flags, but it's not part of their workflow to investigate deeper indicators of suspicious or malicious behavior.

ExtensionPedia, a new database developed by LayerX, changes that by providing individuals and businesses with detailed risk analyses on over 200,000 extensions to distinguish between safe, risky and malicious tools.

The database is offered online as a public service, individuals and enterprises can find detailed risk assessments and scores of extensions they are considering for Chrome, Edge and Firefox before they install them. There's also a knowledge center providing guidance on protecting against malicious browser extensions.

Or Eshed, co-founder and CEO of LayerX says:

While browser extensions are often considered harmless, in practice they are frequently granted extensive access permissions to users' identity information and data, leading hackers to use them as an attack channel for credential theft, account takeover and data theft. When someone installs a browser extension -- either for personal or work -- users and their organizations have no idea what permissions each extension has, how reputable the extension author is and the risk profile of the extension. Our Browser Extension Risk Database and Knowledge Center for the first time helps get the information individuals and enterprises to protect themselves.

The database has detailed scoring for parameters like the permission scope of the extension and reputation risk. There's a single, unified and holistic risk score that includes all risk parameters and factors for each extension, as well as full data on the extension, details, publisher and more.

You can access ExtensionPedia for free on the LayerX site.

Image credit: jpkirakun/depositphotos.com