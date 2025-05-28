Microsoft bring new features to older versions of Windows 11 with the KB5058502 update

It's the time of the month when Microsoft releases previews of next month's software updates, and for Windows 11 users there is the KB5058502 update preview.

Interestingly, this particular update is focused on older editions of Windows 11 -- specifically Windows 11 23H2, and the Enterprise and Education editions of Windows 11 22H2. And the update is significant; it brings not only bug fixes, but also a raft of new feature, including the almost inevitable selection of new Copilot-related bits and pieces.

See also:

In terms of fixing problems, the KB5058502 update preview addresses issues with Explorer, HoloLens and Windows Update. There are also fixes for blue screen errors, a memory leak in the Input service, and more besides.

But it is the new additions that are perhaps most interesting, particularly as they are being made available to such dated editions of Windows 11. Microsoft shares the following list:

[Copilot] New! ​​​​​​​ You can open Copilot on Windows with Win + C . You can personalize your Copilot key and Win + C experience at any time with the existing “Customize Copilot key on keyboard” under Settings > Personalization > Text input . For Enterprise users, see Updated Windows and Microsoft 365 Coplot Chat experience. New! To start Press to talk with Copilot on Windows, hold the Copilot key —or Win + C if your keyboard doesn’t have one—for two seconds. Press Esc or stay silent for a few seconds to end the call. Use Alt + Spacebar to talk with Copilot on Windows. You can interact with Copilot using your voice and receive instant responses while continuing your tasks.

[Search on Taskbar] Improved support for web search providers in Windows Search for the European Economic Area (EEA), including with increased discoverability.

Improved support for web search providers in Windows Search for the European Economic Area (EEA), including with increased discoverability. [Settings] New! Find answers to commonly asked questions about your PC and Windows 11 in the new FAQs section under Settings > System > About page. It covers topics like system setup, performance, and compatibility—all in one place.

Find answers to commonly asked questions about your PC and Windows 11 in the new FAQs section under > > page. It covers topics like system setup, performance, and compatibility—all in one place. [Taskbar] New! Admins can configure taskbar policies so users can unpin specific apps, ensuring they are not repinned during the next policy refresh. To turn on this feature, use the new PinGeneration option.

Admins can configure taskbar policies so users can unpin specific apps, ensuring they are not repinned during the next policy refresh. To turn on this feature, use the new PinGeneration option. [Widgets] New! There are some new updates to the new Widgets on Lock experience for devices in the EEA. In addition to accessibility and craftsmanship improvements, the Lock screen weather widget now supports customization. To configure your weather widget, go to Settings > Personalization > Lock screen and select the “Customize widget” option from the weather widget more options menu. More widgets will be customizable in the future.

There are some new updates to the new Widgets on Lock experience for devices in the EEA. In addition to accessibility and craftsmanship improvements, the Lock screen weather widget now supports customization. To configure your weather widget, go to > > and select the “Customize widget” option from the weather widget more options menu. More widgets will be customizable in the future. [Windows Share] New!When you drag a local file from File Explorer or your desktop, a tray appears at the top of your screen. Drop the file into a suggested app or select More to open the Windows share window.

As this is a preview update, it will not be delivered automatically. If you are interested in getting it, you will need to manually check for optional updates, or grab it directly from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

Image Credit: Simon Lehmann/Dreamstime.com