New platform offers secure development for the AI era

According to recent projections from Gartner, by 2028 90 percent of enterprise software engineers will use AI code assistants, up from less than 14 percent in early 2024. But relying on AI in development roles also introduces risks.

Snyk is launching a new AI-native agentic platform specifically built to secure and govern software development in the AI Era.

The Snyk AI Trust Platform is underpinned by a fast, accurate and comprehensive set of testing engines to ensure proactive security across the entire software development lifecycle (SDLC).

"Snyk was founded with a mission to disrupt the legacy AppSec industry with what was previously an unconventional concept -- putting security in the hands of developers. This is now considered an industry best practice," says Peter McKay, CEO of Snyk. "With today's launch, we're disrupting the status quo again and charting the course for Snyk's next decade of innovation. AI should be welcomed, not feared, but it's up to us to help our customers navigate this new world order – securely."

Features of the platform include Snyk Assist, an AI-powered chat-based experience with high context, just-in-time insights into Snyk features, next-step recommendations and security intelligence. In addition Snyk Guard offers an AI governance solution that deploys guardrails to automatically assess, enforce and adapt security policies in real-time based on evolving risk factors

There's also a suite of AI-powered security agents that deliver automated actions and fixes across the development lifecycle generated by Snyk's array of testing engines. An AI Readiness Framework provides a model for building and maturing an organization's strategy for secure AI-driven software development and Snyk Studio enables AI-native partners to integrate Snyk’s capabilities into their coding assistant tools through Snyk's Model Context Protocol (MCP) server.

"I'm confident that the Snyk AI Trust Platform will be a gamechanger for global organizations looking to further invest in AI-driven development," says Danny Allan, chief technology officer at Snyk. "Autopilot didn't replace the need for actual pilots, and in that same vein, we envision a world where AI augments developers, but never fully replaces them. No one is better positioned than Snyk to help with the near-term strategic and practical adoption of AI by building in security from the outset."

Alongside the platform the company is also launching Snyk Labs to serve as a go-to resource for technical demos, thought leadership and early insights into emerging threats and standards rapidly shaping the generative AI security landscape.

Image credit: ALLVISIONN/depositphotos.com