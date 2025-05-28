There is, at long, long last, a native WhatsApp app for iPad

Using WhatsApp on an iPad has long meant making a compromise or two. The reason is that there has simply not been a version of WhatsApp designed for Apple's tablet, forcing users to turn to WhatsApp Web in Safari.

After an incredibly long period of development, Meta has finally produced an iPad version of WhatsApp. So how does the iPadOS port of WhatsApp look?

The app is very much as you would expect; this is WhatsApp designed specifically for the larger screen of the tablet. There is support for audio and video calls with up to 32 people, front and back camera usage, and screen sharing. It's really little different to the iPhone app.

Excitedly announcing the availability of this new tablet version of WhatsApp, Meta says:

We've made WhatsApp for iPad ideal for multitasking so you can get more done. Take advantage of iPadOS multitasking features such as Stage Manager, Split View, and Slide Over to view multiple apps at once, so you can send messages while browsing the web, or research options for a group trip while on a call together. WhatsApp also works with your Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

While it seems that all of the essentials -- and more -- are in place, there is more to come. The team behind the app says: "This is only the start for WhatsApp on iPad, and we look forward to your feedback".

WhatsApp for iPad is available to download from the App Store now.