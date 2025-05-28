TUXEDO Stellaris 16 Gen7 is a Linux laptop with desktop power and optional water cooling

If you’ve been hunting for a laptop that offers hardcore power without ditching portability, the new Stellaris 16 Gen7 from TUXEDO Computers might be your dream machine. This thing is built like a tank, runs Linux out of the box, and somehow manages to blend high-end desktop performance into a notebook form factor.

At the center of it all is Intel’s Core Ultra 9 275HX processor. It has 24 cores and can hit 5.4GHz, which means it handles everything from gaming and compiling code to editing massive videos without flinching. Even better, it uses way less power than its predecessor. You can fine-tune how it behaves using TUXEDO’s own Control Center, letting you decide how loud or fast it should run depending on what you’re doing.

You can configure it with an NVIDIA RTX 5070 Ti, 5080, or the monster RTX 5090. TUXEDO gives you a wide range of power options on these GPUs, letting you balance fan noise and heat against full performance. In GPU-heavy tasks, they claim you get nearly all the power of a desktop card while keeping the fan noise at about half of what you’d expect.

Cooling is handled by a three-fan system that spans the entire width of the laptop, pushing hot air through the back instead of wasting it out the sides. And if you’re really serious about performance, you can add on the optional TUXEDO Aquaris liquid cooling dock. That’s right, this Linux laptop can be water cooled.

The Stellaris 16 Gen7 has a gorgeous 16-inch screen with up to 1000 nits of brightness and a 2560x1600 resolution. The new mini LED HDR panel includes 1000 dimming zones, a matte finish, and 300Hz refresh rate. It’s bright enough for outdoor use and colorful enough to make your old laptop look washed out by comparison.

Despite all the power under the hood, battery life shockingly isn’t terrible. Thanks to a 99Wh battery and USB-C charging up to 140W, you can expect around 8 hours of light use. And with support for up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM and two M.2 SSDs (including one PCIe 5.0), this machine can be configured to be an absolute beast.

This laptop includes plenty of ports, including HDMI 2.1, Thunderbolt 4, Mini DisplayPort, dual USB-C, and triple USB-A. Most of the ports are located on the back, which helps with keeping your desk free of tangled cables. It also supports up to four high-resolution monitors at once, so yes, it’s a real workstation.

Of course, the Stellaris 16 Gen7 will run Linux wonderfully. It ships with TUXEDO OS, but you can opt for Ubuntu or Kubuntu if you prefer. Drivers are preinstalled, the support team actually knows Linux, and you can request full disk encryption during checkout. If you’re stuck on Windows for some reason, they’ll even install that too.

Pre-orders begin Friday here, and shipments start rolling out at the end of June. The base configuration includes the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX, RTX 5070 Ti, 16GB of RAM, a 500GB Samsung SSD, and TUXEDO OS for 2479 EUR (with German tax) or around 2083 EUR for buyers outside of Europe (no tax included).