Get your hands on the new Windows Share feature and try out Click To Do enhancements with the KB5058499 update for Windows 11

Windows 11 tiles

Microsoft has released a preview version of the KB5058499 update for Windows 11, adding a host of new features to the operating system -- many of them, predictably, AI-oriented.

The biggest additions are updates to Click To Do, as well as the rollout of the new Windows Share feature. There is also “Cross device resume” to allow for seamless device migration when using OneDrive files, and much more.

There are, of course, lots of bug fixes, but as this is a preview of a soon-to-be-released update, there are no security patches. But the laundry list of new features and options is impressive. Copilot-powered setting searches thanks to the improved Windows Search, and revamped HDR settings are just two more changes.

Other highlights include:

  • ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​New! Ask Copilot is a new action within Click to Do. When you highlight text or an image, Click to Do offers the Ask Copilot option. Selecting it opens Microsoft Copilot with your content in the prompt box. You can send the selected text or image directly to the Copilot app to complete your prompt.
  • New!​​​​​​​ Enhance your Click to Do experience with more intelligent text actions on AMD and Intel™-powered Copilot+ PCs. Use the WIN key + mouse-click or WIN + Q to select a text block, then drag to choose the text you want. Options will appear to SummarizeCreate a bulleted list, or to help you Rewrite your text to sound more casual, more formal, or more polished.
  • New! Click to Do (preview) is now available in the European Economic Area (EEA), bringing NPU-powered intelligent text actions for English to more users, along with new support for Spanish and French—enabling actions SummarizeCreate a bulleted list, and Refine in these languages.
  • New!  If your PC has pen and inking capabilities, you can configure the shortcut button to open Click to Do with a single-click, double-click, or press and hold through Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Pen & Windows Ink.
  • New!  You can add Click to Do as one of the four apps in the pen menu on your PC. If all slots for the pen menu are full, you might need to replace one app with Click to Do in the menu settings.

The Win + C keyboard shortcut for launching Copilot is now available, but it's important to remember that its function can be customized. For OneDrive users, Cross device resume is a neat addition. Microsoft says of it:

Seamlessly resume working on OneDrive files from your phone (iOS and Android) on your Windows 11 PC with a single click. With this feature, you'll get a notification asking if you want to pick up where you left off editing a OneDrive file, like a Word document, that you viewed or edited on your phone within the last 5 minutes before unlocking your PC.

But this is just scratching the surface of what's included in the update. Full details are available here, and you can download the KB5058499 update by manually checking for optional updates.

Image credit: bilalulker / depositphotos

