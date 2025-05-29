The launch of Windows Backup for Organizations sees Microsoft making it easier to move to Windows 11

The end of support for Windows 10 is fast approaching, as Microsoft is only too eager to keep reminding us. This is important for all users of Windows 10, but particularly for organizations that need to ensure security.

Microsoft has just launched Windows Backup for Organizations, and this can be seen as one of the ways in which the company is encouraging migration to Windows 11. It is an Entra-based way to backup and restore Windows settings, and it's now available in a limited public preview.

Microsoft starts the announcement about the launch of Windows Backup for Organization by posing a question: "Have you ever wanted the ability to back up your organization's Windows 10 or Windows 11 settings and restore them on a Microsoft Entra joined device?". The answer is, Microsoft believes, 'yes', and the newly launched backup tool is the solution to the problem.

Announcing the availability of Windows Backup for Organizations, now in limited public preview, Microsoft says:

With Windows 10 reaching its end of support on October 14, 2025 (excluding certain LTSC editions), this new feature can simplify your transition to Windows 11. Whether you're planning a large-scale upgrade or simply looking to enhance your organization's device continuity strategy, this capability helps reduce migration overhead, minimize user disruption, and strengthen device resilience against incidents.

The company is using the migration from Windows 10 to Windows 11 as a big driver, adding an entry to the Windows Health message center that says:

If part of your job is helping your organization transition to Windows 11, consider the limited public preview of Windows Backup for Organizations. You can back up your organization's Windows 10 or Windows 11 settings and restore them on a Microsoft Entra joined device. This capability helps reduce migration overhead, minimize user disruption, and strengthen device resilience against incidents. Nominate your organization for this preview as you prepare for the upcoming Windows 10 end of support date on October 14, 2025.

As this is a limited preview, not everyone will be eligible to try it out right now. Microsoft explains various criteria:

To use the backup functionality, devices are minimally required to be: Microsoft Entra hybrid joined or Microsoft Entra joined

Running a current supported version of either Windows 10 or Windows 11 To take full advantage of the feature and also restore settings on new or reimaged Windows devices, check that you have: Windows 11, version 22H2 and later

Microsoft Entra joined devices

An active Microsoft Intune test tenant (required for this preview)

Microsoft Intune service administrator permissions You also need to be part of Microsoft Management Customer Connection Program (CCP). If you're not a current member, please opt in through this form: aka.ms/JoinMMCCP.

