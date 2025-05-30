Best Windows apps this week

Six-hundred-forty-nine in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft released Windows Backup for Organizations to ease the transition from Windows 10 to Windows 11. Microsoft launched a private preview of a native update orchestration platform for Windows. Put simply, it enables app developers to push app updates via Windows Update.

New or notably improved Windows apps

BootPerformanceView

BootPerformanceView is a new Nirsoft application that displays information about the boot process of the Windows system it is run on. It pulls the data, including boot start and boot end, directly from the event log. Useful to troubleshoot boot related issues.

FlyBy11

FlyBy11, the open source tool to upgrade to Windows 11 without running into the system requirement roadblock, includes a troubleshooting guide now in its latest version.

It covers common issues that users may experience when using the program and trying to upgrade to Windows 11.

Opera Neon

Opera Software announced a new browser. This one includes native AI and focuses heavily on agentic browsing. In short, in addition to giving you options to chat with AI, get summaries of websites and the like, it may be used to run tasks for the user.

Opera mentions taking over mundane tasks for the user, e.g., signing up, buying something and research. The browser is not yet available publicly, but you can add your name to a waitlist to eventually gain access.

