Instagram announces support for the most commonly used photo aspect ratio

Post an image to Instagram and it will almost certainly be automatically cropped. The reason for this is that, until now, the platform has supported 4:5 aspect ratio images, as well as the Instagram staple -- the square format.

But this is not in line with how most people shoot photographs, and the platform is finally taking this into account. There is now support for a new (new to Instagram, at least), aspect ratio.

The announcement was made on Threads, both by Instagram head Adam Mosseri, and the Instagram Creators Broadcast Channel.

In his post, Mosseri says simply:

Instagram now supports 3:4 aspect ratio photos -- the format that almost every phone camera defaults to. From now on, if you upload a 3:4 image, it'll now appear just exactly as you shot it.

A slightly lengthier post goes into a little more detail:

Instagram now supports 3:4 aspect ratio photos – the native format for most phone cameras. Going forward when you upload a 3:4 image it'll now appear exactly as you shot it. Works with single-photo posts and carousels

You can still share 1:1 (square) and 4:5 aspect ratio photos

More flexibility for your posts going forward

The change may seem small, but it can make a huge difference.