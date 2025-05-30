Instagram announces support for the most commonly used photo aspect ratio
Post an image to Instagram and it will almost certainly be automatically cropped. The reason for this is that, until now, the platform has supported 4:5 aspect ratio images, as well as the Instagram staple -- the square format.
But this is not in line with how most people shoot photographs, and the platform is finally taking this into account. There is now support for a new (new to Instagram, at least), aspect ratio.
See also:
- No prizes for guessing what’s to blame for the latest problem that stops Windows 11 booting (yep, it’s another OS update)
- Your WhatsApp status just got a huge upgrade that injects creativity and personality
- Get your hands on the new Windows Share feature and try out Click To Do enhancements with the KB5058499 update for Windows 11
The announcement was made on Threads, both by Instagram head Adam Mosseri, and the Instagram Creators Broadcast Channel.
In his post, Mosseri says simply:
Instagram now supports 3:4 aspect ratio photos -- the format that almost every phone camera defaults to. From now on, if you upload a 3:4 image, it'll now appear just exactly as you shot it.
A slightly lengthier post goes into a little more detail:
Instagram now supports 3:4 aspect ratio photos – the native format for most phone cameras. Going forward when you upload a 3:4 image it'll now appear exactly as you shot it.
- Works with single-photo posts and carousels
- You can still share 1:1 (square) and 4:5 aspect ratio photos
- More flexibility for your posts going forward
The change may seem small, but it can make a huge difference.