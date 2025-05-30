The top priorities and biggest worries for cyber leaders [Q&A]

The technology world is a fast moving one and keeping up with the latest trends can be difficult. Yet it's also essential if you're not to lose competitive edge or get caught out by new risks.

We spoke to Myke Lyons, CISO of data infrastructure company Cribl, to discuss what the priorities for cyber leaders should be and what things are likely to keep them awake at night.

BN: What are the tech areas that leadership should be focusing on?

ML: Given the widespread adoption of Generative AI across various business functions, security teams need to rapidly evaluate the risks and develop a scalable strategy to ensure its safe utilization. Simultaneously, we should also be exploring our own potential applications of GenAI to optimize the numerous manual processes we handle daily.

BN: Why is employee education and training so important?

ML: Employee education and training are critical for cybersecurity. Regular, interactive training, like monthly or bi-monthly bite-sized exercises, is more effective than sporadic training. This keeps security awareness high and makes training feel less like a chore. It's also important to remember that employees should not be blamed for security lapses. As a result, fostering a strong cybersecurity culture is key.

To improve employee security awareness and test the effectiveness of training, consider adding phishing simulations. These simulations can help employees recognize phishing attempts in a safe environment. Regular simulations, coupled with ongoing training, can significantly strengthen an organization's defense against these attacks.

BN: Is it important for leadership to set an example?

ML: It's incredibly important for executives and leaders to be Security Champions and the best cyber citizens. It's less about adding layers of process and more about scaling security awareness through the influence of trusted leaders.

This works because context is key. If someone they respect within their team is advocating for secure practices, it feels more relevant. It will automatically be translated into their language. Security Champions must extend the Security teams and the everyday work happening on the ground.

In order to do this, CISOs should start by identifying the company's influencers, people who know their stuff and have the respect of their peers. You don't need them to be security experts -- you need them to care and be hungry to learn. Give them training that’s more focused and interesting than the standard 'click-through' compliance modules, and empower them to run with it.

BN: What are the threats keeping cyber leadership awake at night?

ML: Cyber leaders worry about plenty, but a few threats are impossible to ignore. As mentioned, AI-powered data leaks are a growing problem as employees may send sensitive information into AI tools knowingly or unknowingly (more common). Deepfake scams, once a niche concern, are actually an everyday reality, making it easy for attackers to impersonate executives or employees and manipulate trust. Unfortunately, these types of scams are cheap to execute and are easily scalable.

Identity sprawl is another headache. The traditional network perimeter is gone, replaced by thousands of human and machine identities spread across cloud platforms, SaaS tools, and internal systems. Managing all of that access, and preventing attackers from exploiting it, has become a full-time battle.

Then there's examples like the xz Utils backdoor, which exposed a major weakness in open-source software security. Over three years, an attacker manipulated their way into a trusted position, then introduced a backdoor that could allow remote access to Linux systems via OpenSSH. It was sophisticated, well-hidden, and nearly went unnoticed. The scariest part? It was caught by accident. If this backdoor had made it into production environments, the damage could have been catastrophic.

BN: How does getting back to basics help to address these issues?

ML: The best defenses are still the simplest ones, but too many companies overlook them. A Crown Jewels Analysis forces security teams to prioritize what actually matters instead of spreading resources too thin. Companies that focus their efforts on protecting the most critical systems are in a far better position than those trying to secure everything equally.

Basic hygiene still prevents most attacks. Hardening, patching, automated updates, and tightening access controls close off the easy entry points attackers rely on. The xz attack was caught early because an engineer noticed unusual system behavior, proving that a strong security culture and attention to detail are just as important as technology. That said, we were lucky with xz and continued vigilance is required

Security also needs to be embedded in the organization. Building internal security champions makes security real for employees, ensuring that best practices aren't just an IT rule but part of how the business operates. Training alone isn't enough, champions help bridge the gap between policy and execution, making security second nature instead of an afterthought.

The threats are evolving, but the fundamentals still work. Companies that focus on the basics, clear priorities, strong patching, and security-driven culture, are the ones that will stay ahead.

