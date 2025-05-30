Your WhatsApp status just got a huge upgrade that injects creativity and personality

While WhatsApp is, ostensibly, a messaging, chat and video calling platform, it is more than that; it is also a pseudo social media platform. The Status section of WhatsApp has gradually evolved over the years to become a way to not only indicate your availability, but to express much more.

And now Status has received another massive upgrade. It is now possible to display a collage of multiple photos, share music, and much more. A plethora of new options are rolling out globally; here's what you have to look forward to.

WhatsApp is increasingly pushing Status updates as a way to share both big events and everyday occurrences with your contacts, and the latest update gives new ways to do just this. An interesting evolution sees the arrival of the option to make statuses interactive by allowing other people to share what you post.

In all, there are four big additions that WhatsApp reveals in a blog post:

Layout: Turn up to six of your pictures into a collage, using our editing tools to lay them out exactly how you want.

Turn up to six of your pictures into a collage, using our editing tools to lay them out exactly how you want. More with Music: Make a Status post focused entirely on a particular song, or use a music sticker to share the song that best sets the vibe.

Make a Status post focused entirely on a particular song, or use a music sticker to share the song that best sets the vibe. Photo Stickers: Turn a photo into a sticker and add it to your status. You’ll be able to edit them so they are the right size and shape.

Turn a photo into a sticker and add it to your status. You’ll be able to edit them so they are the right size and shape. Add Yours: Choose a picture and use the Add Yours sticker to invite friends in on the conversation. When they respond to your prompt they can share it to their status and hear what their community has to say as well.

The rollout is due to complete in “the coming months”, and WhatsApp promises that more updates are coming too.