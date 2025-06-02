65 percent of IT professionals have too many security tools

New research from Barracuda Networks finds 65 percent of IT and security professionals say their organizations are juggling too many security tools.

What's more, over half (53 percent) of respondents also say their security tools cannot be integrated -- creating fragmented environments that are difficult to manage and secure.

Based on responses from 2,000 senior security decision-makers it finds 80 percent of respondents report that this lack of integration increases the time required to manage security, while 81 percent cite higher overall costs.

In addition it significantly weakens threat defense capabilities, with 77 percent saying it hinders detection and 78 percent citing challenges in threat mitigation. Only a minority (32 percent) of respondents are fully confident their tools are properly configured, leaving organizations vulnerable to breaches caused by hidden misconfigurations.

In response to this issue the company is launching an AI-powered cybersecurity platform, BarracudaONE that maximizes threat protection and cyber resilience by unifying layered security defenses and providing deep, intelligent threat detection and response.

"This research serves as a stark wake-up call for organizations still relying on disconnected, siloed security tools," says Neal Bradbury, chief product officer at Barracuda. "Managing a patchwork of solutions drives up costs and complexity while creating blind spots that attackers are quick to exploit. Security teams simply cannot afford to waste time switching between systems while critical threats go undetected. The path forward is clear: consolidation and integration are essential for cyber resilience. That is exactly why we built BarracudaONE -- to improve security operations, reduce risk and enable teams to secure their environments faster and more effectively. We are cutting through the complexity, closing critical gaps and empowering organizations with the confidence and control they need to stay ahead of evolving threats."

BarracudaONE simplifies and strengthens security operations by unifying Barracuda's portfolio of solutions into a single, integrated platform. It delivers layered threat protection, managed through a centralized dashboard, reducing operational complexity and improving visibility.

