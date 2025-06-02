Fences 6.0 is the essential desktop upgrade for Windows 10 and 11 users -- get it today!

Stardock has released Fences 6.0, a major new release of its desktop organization tool for Windows users. The app, which allows users to create windowed 'fences' to keep desktop icons under control, adds two major new features in this latest release.

The biggest update by far is the support for tabbed fences. Like web browsers, each window can now support multiple tabs to provide an additional level of organization for both desktop shortcuts and Folder Portals, which make it possible for users to mirror any folder to the desktop for ease of access.

Existing Fences can be combined into a single tabbed window simply by dragging one window on top of another. Tabs can be rearranged and individual tabs broken off into separate windows. If Fences have been assigned custom colors, those colors will appear on the Tab header.

Users are also given a choice of four tab design options: flat, segmented, rounded and a hidden menu only option.

Fences 6.0’s second new feature of note is that users can now apply icon tints across their Fences to apply a consistent color scheme. Icon tints can be applied individually to Fences to allow individual ones to stand out if required.

Elsewhere, the Folder Portals feature gains a usability improvement, with users now able to move and copy files simply by dragging them on to a Folder Portal tab header. The same is true for tab headers in general -- users can place icons in a specific Fence simply by dragging them on to the Fence’s tab.

Fences 6.0 is available now as a trial download for PCs running Windows 10 or later. After the trial runs out, users have a choice of licensing models. Home users can pay as little as $9.99 for a single 12-month subscription, or $29.99 for a perpetual license. A 5-user option ($19.99 per year, $49.99 perpetual) is also available, as our licenses for Business users.