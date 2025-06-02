Free AI video tool from Microsoft lets you create wild videos in seconds with Bing

If you’ve ever wanted to make your own video without picking up a camera, editing anything, or paying a dime, Microsoft just dropped something you absolutely must check out. It’s called Bing Video Creator, and yes, folks, it’s completely free.

This new tool, powered by OpenAI’s Sora model, turns simple text prompts into five-second videos. Just type what you want to see and boom, a video appears. No editing software, no experience, and absolutely no money required.

Microsoft is rolling this out right now through the Bing app, and the company is clearly trying to get ahead in the AI race by pulling in users who just want to have fun without paying for premium tools. Whether you’re just curious, creating content for social media, or looking to prank your friends with bizarre creations, Bing Video Creator makes it ridiculously easy.

To try it, you just download the Bing mobile app, tap the bottom-right menu, and select “Video Creator.” Or just type something like “Create a video of a baby penguin breaking a window” into the Bing search bar. You’ll get 10 Fast generations for free, and if you want more, you can use Microsoft Rewards points instead of cash.

Each video lasts just five seconds, sadly, and comes in TikTok-friendly vertical format (widescreen is apparently “coming soon”). You can queue up three prompts at once and will get notified when your creations are ready. Microsoft also says your videos will be saved for 90 days, so there’s no rush to download or share them.

This isn’t just a gimmick. Microsoft is clearly trying to get ahead of Google by stuffing Bing with as much free AI stuff as possible. First it was images, now it’s video. Tomorrow? Who knows. But right now, you can play with powerful video generation for free.

There are safeguards in place to block abusive or dangerous content, and each video includes invisible metadata showing it was made with AI. Of course, I’m sure some bad content will slip through.

Ready to give it a try? Head to https://aka.ms/TryBingVideoCreator