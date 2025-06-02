Microsoft and CrowdStrike finally fix the stupidest problem in cybersecurity

No Comments

In cybersecurity, every second counts. But when the same hacking group goes by half a dozen different names depending on which company you ask, defenders are left wasting time instead of stopping attacks. Now, Microsoft and CrowdStrike are teaming up to clean up the mess they helped create.

The two companies just announced a joint effort to map their threat actor naming systems to each other. Basically, it’s a cheat sheet for decoding the confusing and conflicting names used across the industry. Midnight Blizzard? That’s Microsoft’s name for what CrowdStrike calls Cozy Bear. Others call it APT29 or UNC2452.

This new collaboration isn’t about creating one universal naming system. It’s more like a decoder ring. The goal is to give security professionals a way to translate between naming conventions, so they can make faster, more confident decisions without spending half their time cross-referencing aliases.

The guide includes a mapped list of common threat actors tracked by both Microsoft and CrowdStrike, along with each company’s aliases. It’s a nod to guidance from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), which has long said that standardized threat sharing improves coordination and response.

This move could speed up everything from analysis to real-time decision-making. It also acknowledges what many in the cybersecurity world already know: the current system is a fragmented mess, and that chaos plays right into the hands of attackers.

Microsoft says this is just the beginning. Google’s Mandiant team and Palo Alto Networks’ Unit 42 are expected to join the project soon. If that happens, defenders might finally get some clarity in a landscape that’s been overloaded with code names and confusion for years.

Security may be a shared responsibility, but for too long, sharing has been hindered by branding wars. Now, the people who created the confusion say they’re ready to fix it. Better late than never, I suppose…

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft and CrowdStrike finally fix the stupidest problem in cybersecurity

Fences 6.0 is the essential desktop upgrade for Windows 10 and 11 users -- get it today!

What does Nvidia's palm-sized AI supercomputer, DGX Spark, really mean for the future of AI development at the edge?

New AI analytics platform is designed for enterprise frameworks

65 percent of IT professionals have too many security tools

The practical approach to building a data mesh [Q&A]

Microsoft says it is ending USB-C confusion with updated Windows 11 WHCP

Most Commented Stories

Windows 7 Reloaded solves Windows 11's biggest problem -- download it now

42 Comments

Nintendo says your Switch 2 isn’t really yours even if you paid for it

27 Comments

Move over Windows 11, Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need

25 Comments

Microsoft has finally relented and is giving Windows 11 users the new Start menu they want

23 Comments

Trump tells Apple: Make iPhones in America or face 25 percent tariff

16 Comments

Crapfixer 1.0 is here to fix Windows 11 and turn it into the operating system you deserve -- download it now!

13 Comments

Microsoft is ruining Notepad with pointless formatting in Windows 11

11 Comments

Donald Trump secures China trade deal that may ease smartphone and PC prices

10 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.