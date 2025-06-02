New AI analytics platform is designed for enterprise frameworks

As data demands across organizations intensify they need to scale productivity and enable business users to explore data independently.

Cube is launching an agentic AI analytics platform built on a universal semantic layer which allows it to operate autonomously within enterprise frameworks, automating work while preserving trust, governance, and transparency.

Cube D3 introduces a new paradigm in the form of AI data co-workers that automate and enhance analytics tasks across the enterprise. This comes with natural language querying, governed semantic context, and full explainability.

"We built D3 to do what traditional BI couldn't: combine the productivity of agents with the precision of semantics," says Artyom Keydunov, CEO and co-founder of Cube. "D3 isn't just a smarter BI tool -- it's a redefinition of the analytics experience. It allows businesses to scale insights and data work without compromising trust or control."

The platform includes a suite of intelligent agents to augment data analysts and data engineers workflows. AI Data Analyst provides self-serve, natural language-driven analytics, generating trusted semantic SQL queries, visualizations, and interactive data apps in seconds. There's also AI Data Engineer which automates semantic model development from cloud data sources, continuously optimizing definitions and removing bottlenecks.

D3 allows data teams to scale model maintenance, automate YAML generation, and delegate with oversight. Business users meanwhile are able to get immediate answers, refine reports conversationally, and interact with agents directly in their tools.

D3 is available today through Cube Cloud and you can find out more on the company's site.

Image credit: SergeyNivens/depositphotos.com

