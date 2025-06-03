Meeting the challenges of running a modern service desk [Q&A]

In today's interconnected world, the IT service desk often serves as the invisible backbone of any successful organization, from troubleshooting minor glitches to resolving critical system outages.

But beneath this seemingly straightforward function lies a complex web of challenges that can significantly impact efficiency, user satisfaction, and ultimately, an organization's bottom line.

We spoke to Anthony Tobelaim, co-founder and CPO of service desk management platform Siit to find out more about these challenges and how to address them.

BN: What challenges do traditional service desks suffer from today?

AT: Traditional service desks often frustrate both IT teams and end-users. They're weighed down by disconnected tools, cumbersome ticketing systems, and complicated workflows that slow resolution times. The repetitive question, "Did you create a ticket?" epitomizes the inefficiencies that plague these systems.

To eliminate this friction you need to deliver a modern, conversational platform that integrates seamlessly with popular tools like Slack and Microsoft Teams, meeting users where they already work. Instead of forcing employees to learn and adapt to a separate system, Siit transforms these familiar platforms into intuitive service desks. Our focus is on enabling internal operations to run effortlessly. For end-users, this means quick, direct support without hurdles. For IT teams, it translates into a smoother, more efficient workflow that lets them focus on complex issues rather than routine tasks.

The idea is to reimagine the service desk -- not as a siloed system, but as an integrated, effortless experience that increases productivity and satisfaction across the board.

BN: How do you improve the employee support experience?

AT: You can elevates the employee support experience by combining powerful AI with the tools employees already know and use daily -- Slack and Microsoft Teams. Support requests are no longer scattered across emails, forms, or multiple systems. Instead, Siit unifies these fragmented interactions into a single, streamlined workflow.

Our AI handles routine tasks, such as ticket creation and categorization, automatically transforming unstructured queries into actionable steps. For example, an employee requesting access to a tool can have the approval routed, documented, and resolved -- all from within their chat app. Siit also integrates with key internal systems, such as HR and identity management, to provide data-driven insights that speed up resolutions.

For employees, this means no more navigating multiple platforms or waiting in line for answers. For support teams, it drastically reduces workloads and ensures higher-quality service delivery. The result is faster resolutions, fewer frustrations, and an elevated employee experience that feels intuitive and efficient.

BN: What about the issue of knowledge management in the enterprise?

AT: Traditional service desks often struggle with effective knowledge management and providing robust self-service options. This leads to repetitive queries, longer resolution times, and frustration for both employees and IT teams. Siit tackles this challenge head-on by leveraging AI and natural language processing to create a dynamic, self-improving knowledge base.

Our platform continuously learns from interactions, automatically categorizing and updating information based on real-world usage. This means that as employees ask questions, Siit not only provides immediate answers but also refines its knowledge base for future queries. Our chatbot can understand context and intent, offering relevant solutions without the need for exact keyword matches.

For employees, this translates to instant access to accurate, up-to-date information directly within their familiar chat interfaces. They can quickly find answers to common questions, reducing the need for formal ticket creation and freeing up IT resources for more complex issues.

IT teams benefit from reduced ticket volumes and can focus on maintaining and expanding the knowledge base strategically. Siit’s analytics provide insights into frequently asked questions and knowledge gaps, allowing teams to proactively address common issues and improve overall service quality.

BN: What tangible benefits can customers gain, particularly in terms of productivity and satisfaction?

AT: Our customers consistently report transformative results after adopting Siit. One standout metric is productivity: automation of repetitive queries enables human agents to focus on more complex, high-value challenges. This shift has improved response times significantly, with some clients seeing resolution speeds improve by 50 percent.

The intuitive design of our platform has led to a 30 percent increase in user adoption rates compared to legacy systems. Employees appreciate how simple and enjoyable it is to get help without leaving the tools they already use. Additionally, organizations can achieve cost savings of up to 40 percent, driven by reduced reliance on add-ons and a more streamlined internal support infrastructure.

These tangible benefits -- faster resolutions, happier employees, and cost efficiencies -- demonstrate the value Siit brings to modern workplaces, enabling a smoother, more productive support ecosystem.

BN: How can organizations seamlessly transition from legacy service desks to a more modern platform?

AT: Migrating from a traditional service desk can seem overwhelming, a phased migration approach ensures the transition is smooth and disruption-free. We've designed our process to accommodate organizations of all sizes, minimizing risks and ensuring a seamless adoption.

Our migration experts handle every aspect of the transition, including data and history migration, object mapping, system integrations, and even employee communication and training. For example, we work closely with IT teams to map existing workflows into Siit's framework, ensuring no loss of functionality.

Training sessions equip teams to get the most out of a new platform from day one, while thoughtful change management strategies ensure employees feel confident in using the platform.

Image credit: IgorVetushko/depositphotos.com