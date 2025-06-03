Wyze Bulb Cam turns any light socket into a home security system

Here’s something you don’t see every day, folks: a lightbulb that doubles as a security camera. That’s exactly what Wyze is offering with its new Bulb Cam. Just screw it into a light socket and boom! You’ve got yourself a motion-activated lighting and a surveillance system in one. No wires, no batteries, no nonsense.

This thing records in 2K HD, sees in full color even at night, and has a 160-degree field of view. You can tilt, swivel, and adjust it to get the perfect angle. It’s powered by the socket itself, which means you don’t have to worry about finding an outlet or recharging anything. Setup is painless, too. You just pair it over Bluetooth and you’re good to go.

Wyze says it’s great for places like garages, patios, and sheds -- basically anywhere a normal security cam would be a hassle. And honestly, the company isn’t wrong. It’s not a bad idea, especially if you’ve got dark corners around the house that need both light and eyes on them.

There’s two-way audio, so you can talk to whoever’s outside, and it supports local recording with a microSD card (no subscription required). Of course, if you want fancier AI features and “smart” notifications, Wyze will gladly sell you its Cam Unlimited Pro plan for $19.99 a month. But if you’re cheap, the free stuff might be enough.

The Wyze Bulb Cam costs $49.98. You can purchase it from Amazon here now.