Anker SOLIX F3000 aims to keep your home running when the grid fails

Let’s face it, folks. Power outages are no longer rare. Between heatwaves, hurricanes, and overloaded grids, losing electricity is just part of modern life now. That’s why Anker SOLIX has launched its new F3000 portable power station. This thing isn’t just for camping or tailgating. It’s made for real emergencies. And unlike some other solutions, it’s built to actually keep your fridge cold and your lights on.

The F3000 delivers 3072Wh of capacity and up to 3600W of output. That’s enough to power high-draw appliances like full-size refrigerators, power tools, or even medical equipment. If that’s not enough, you can link two units together and get 240V at 7200W with Anker’s optional hub. That is a serious amount of power.

One of the best parts is its ability to connect directly to a gas generator. It doesn’t force you to choose between charging and using it. It does both at once. That means you can top off the battery during the day with your generator and then run quiet, fume-free power overnight when you actually want to sleep.

Anker also threw in a smart “Sleep Mode” to help with energy savings. When powering small stuff like routers or mini-fridges, it barely sips power. The company claims it can keep running in standby for more than five days under the right conditions. For something that sits quietly until needed, that’s actually pretty useful.

If solar is your thing, the F3000 can handle that too. It works with dual solar inputs and can take in up to 2400W from standard rigid or portable panels. You don’t need fancy add-ons or proprietary gear either. It just works. That means less reliance on the grid and more flexibility for off-grid setups.

You can also expand it, which is cool. You see, the base unit starts with 3072Wh, but if that’s not enough, you can add up to three external batteries and push the total up to 12288Wh. That could get you through multi-day blackouts without having to unplug your freezer or live off canned beans.

The Anker SOLIX F3000 will be available stating June 25 on Amazon here. Final pricing hasn’t been revealed yet, sadly.

