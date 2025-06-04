Belkin goes all in on Nintendo Switch 2 with new gaming accessories

After decades of making chargers, cables, and other essentials, Belkin is finally diving into gaming. The company has revealed a new set of accessories designed for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. Yes, the same Belkin that’s been making gear since the 1980s is now trying to win over gamers.

This isn’t some half-baked cash grab either. Belkin’s new lineup was made with actual care, featuring high-end materials and smart design choices. Everything is built under its “Future Ventures” umbrella, which is basically Belkin’s way of saying “we’re trying new stuff.” The accessories aim to give Switch 2 owners better portability, charging, and screen protection.

The standout product here is the Charging Case for Nintendo Switch 2. It’s not just a fancy case -- it has a built-in 10,000mAh battery pack to keep your console alive while you’re out and about. Whether you’re on a long car ride or just forgot to charge overnight, this thing has your back. It also adds solid protection, so you don’t have to baby the console. It comes in Charcoal, Sand, and Green, and it’s up on Amazon here for $69.99.

If you’re not into built-in batteries, the regular Travel Case is also an option. It skips the power pack but still brings the same build quality and color options. This one costs $29.99 and is also available on Amazon here.

Then there are two tempered glass screen protectors. One cuts down on glare for gaming outdoors or under bright lights, and the other blocks blue light so your eyes won’t hate you after a long session. Both are easy to install, come with an applicator, and are designed to keep the display looking sharp. The anti-reflective one is $24.99 (buy here), and the blue light version goes for $29.99 (buy here).

This whole launch shows Belkin is serious about being part of the gaming conversation. Whether this helps it break into the scene or not, at least the accessories aren’t phoned in. If Nintendo really nails the Switch 2, gamers are going to want more gear like this.

