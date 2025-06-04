Cloud complexity puts strain on traditional security models

No Comments

Cloud infrastructure is rapidly scaling but security teams are struggling to keep pace according to a new report from Prowler which shows 64 percent of organizations now operate in hybrid and 55 percent in multi-cloud environments, increasing the surface area for potential threats.

This diversification offers flexibility but also adds layers of complexity that traditional security models were never built to handle. Because of this, vulnerability management is a top concern with 46 percent of companies detecting an average of 17 cloud vulnerabilities each week.

As the need for more cohesive security strategies grows, organizations are increasingly turning to open cloud security solutions to bridge these gaps. 88 percent of respondents say they already use open cloud security tools and among these 82 percent report improved threat detection, 86 percent have seen a measurable reduction in security breaches and 90 percent say these tools are a primary driver of innovation in their programs.

See also:
Can more tools lead to worse cloud security?
How cloud security teams should think about AI
Why MSPs are the key to a better enterprise cloud experience [Q&A]

"The pace at which cloud infrastructure is expanding is limiting the ability of many security teams to keep up. That's not just a challenge, it's a significant risk," says Toni de la Fuente, CEO of Prowler. "Our State of Cloud Security Report shows a critical turning point; one where traditional, closed security models are falling short in today's multi-cloud environments. We're witnessing a decisive shift toward open cloud security solutions with the majority of respondents already using these tools. The ability to customize and scale these solutions without vendor lock-in is giving teams more control over their security posture and budgets. This surge in adoption highlights a growing recognition that open, automated and adaptable security is essential for the future of cloud operations."

Stated confidence in cloud security is high, with the report revealing that 96 percent of professionals say they feel assured in their company's ability to manage it end-to-end. However, 79 percent express concern about unauthorized cloud services bypassing controls and 71 percent say their current tools fail to cover all aspects of their environment, highlighting a clear disconnect between perceived control and actual coverage.

You can read more and get the full report on the Prowler blog.

Image credit: Leowolfert/Dreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Cloud complexity puts strain on traditional security models

Can more tools lead to worse cloud security?

DSPM adoption in 2025 -- what's driving the surge? [Q&A]

Chaos RAT malware strikes Linux and Windows as hackers exploit its flaws

Logitech Signature Slim Wired Combo brings wired keyboards and mice into the modern age

Google highlights changing online security habits

56 percent of security incidents caused by lack of MFA

Most Commented Stories

Windows 7 Reloaded solves Windows 11's biggest problem -- download it now

42 Comments

Nintendo says your Switch 2 isn’t really yours even if you paid for it

27 Comments

Move over Windows 11, Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need

25 Comments

Microsoft has finally relented and is giving Windows 11 users the new Start menu they want

23 Comments

Trump tells Apple: Make iPhones in America or face 25 percent tariff

16 Comments

Crapfixer 1.0 is here to fix Windows 11 and turn it into the operating system you deserve -- download it now!

13 Comments

Microsoft is ruining Notepad with pointless formatting in Windows 11

11 Comments

Donald Trump secures China trade deal that may ease smartphone and PC prices

10 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.