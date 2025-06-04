Cloud complexity puts strain on traditional security models

Cloud infrastructure is rapidly scaling but security teams are struggling to keep pace according to a new report from Prowler which shows 64 percent of organizations now operate in hybrid and 55 percent in multi-cloud environments, increasing the surface area for potential threats.

This diversification offers flexibility but also adds layers of complexity that traditional security models were never built to handle. Because of this, vulnerability management is a top concern with 46 percent of companies detecting an average of 17 cloud vulnerabilities each week.

As the need for more cohesive security strategies grows, organizations are increasingly turning to open cloud security solutions to bridge these gaps. 88 percent of respondents say they already use open cloud security tools and among these 82 percent report improved threat detection, 86 percent have seen a measurable reduction in security breaches and 90 percent say these tools are a primary driver of innovation in their programs.

"The pace at which cloud infrastructure is expanding is limiting the ability of many security teams to keep up. That's not just a challenge, it's a significant risk," says Toni de la Fuente, CEO of Prowler. "Our State of Cloud Security Report shows a critical turning point; one where traditional, closed security models are falling short in today's multi-cloud environments. We're witnessing a decisive shift toward open cloud security solutions with the majority of respondents already using these tools. The ability to customize and scale these solutions without vendor lock-in is giving teams more control over their security posture and budgets. This surge in adoption highlights a growing recognition that open, automated and adaptable security is essential for the future of cloud operations."

Stated confidence in cloud security is high, with the report revealing that 96 percent of professionals say they feel assured in their company's ability to manage it end-to-end. However, 79 percent express concern about unauthorized cloud services bypassing controls and 71 percent say their current tools fail to cover all aspects of their environment, highlighting a clear disconnect between perceived control and actual coverage.

You can read more and get the full report on the Prowler blog.

