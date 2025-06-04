Google highlights changing online security habits

A new survey released today by Google and carried out with Morning Consult, reveals that over 60 percent of US consumers have seen an increase in scams over the past year, with a third personally experiencing a data breach due to a scam.

Most have seen scams through text messages, but over 61 percent say they've also been targeted via email. As people experience more scams though, they report feeling more confident in their ability to spot them.

Most people are still relying on older sign-in methods like passwords and 2FA, with about half admitting to writing down or memorizing their passwords. This is despite a majority being familiar with tools like social sign-ins -- possibly showing they’re not quite ready to make the leap to newer technologies.

Gen Z is less likely to update its passwords regularly, and instead rely on more advanced authentication tools. Younger generations are both more reliant on passkeys or single-sign ins, and as a result are less likely to practice good password hygiene. This perhaps shows their willingness to gravitate towards more modern sign in methods given their tech awareness.

People also report spending more time online but using fewer accounts -- especially Gen Z. Half of Americans -- and over 60 percent of Gen Z -- spend at least five hours on their phones each day, but a majority report maintaining 10 or fewer online accounts.

Americans also say they value real time real threat detection in products they use. Half of consumers have reported being notified about compromised passwords, with Google being the most frequent of those notifications.

You can read more on the Google blog and get the full report from the Morning Consult site.

Image credit: achirathep.gmail.com/depositphotos.com