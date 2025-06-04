Google Wallet is dropping PayPal support next week, so take action now

If you live in the US and have a PayPal account linked to your Google Wallet, you only have a few days left to use it for making payments.

Back in April, Google stopped users from being able to link their PayPal accounts to the Wallet app, but payments have still been possible. But come June 13, this is no longer going to be the case – here’s what you need to know.

In just over a week, Google Wallet’s support for PayPal accounts is changing dramatically. The company warns that when June 13 rolls around, “if you have a PayPal account linked to your Google Wallet app, you will no longer be able to use it for payments. Linked PayPal accounts will be automatically deleted and no longer supported”.

Google points out a few things that users need to be aware of:

Interestingly, linking a PayPal account as a payment method to your Google Wallet app remains an option in Germany.

