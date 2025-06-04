Google Wallet is dropping PayPal support next week, so take action now

If you live in the US and have a PayPal account linked to your Google Wallet, you only have a few days left to use it for making payments.

Back in April, Google stopped users from being able to link their PayPal accounts to the Wallet app, but payments have still been possible. But come June 13, this is no longer going to be the case – here’s what you need to know.

In just over a week, Google Wallet’s support for PayPal accounts is changing dramatically. The company warns that when June 13 rolls around, “if you have a PayPal account linked to your Google Wallet app, you will no longer be able to use it for payments. Linked PayPal accounts will be automatically deleted and no longer supported”.

Google points out a few things that users need to be aware of:

PayPal branded debit cards are supported on Google Wallet. Learn how to add a payment card with the Google Wallet app.

To continue to pay online securely and seamlessly with the Google Pay button, make sure you have at least 1 card added to your Google account. Learn how to manage payment methods added to the Google Wallet app.

If you have non-Google recurring payments or subscriptions set up with your linked PayPal account, update your payment method at those businesses as soon as possible to avoid any issues.

Interestingly, linking a PayPal account as a payment method to your Google Wallet app remains an option in Germany.

Image credit: Tanit Boonruen / Dreamstime.com